Boys gymnastics: Glenbard West wins state championship

COURTESY OF DISTRICT 87The Glenbard West boys gymnastics team celebrate at Glenbard West's Biester Gymnasium late Friday night after claiming a state title at Hinsdale Central earlier in the evening.

Last year Glenbard West finished as the runner-up in the closest finish during the team competition in IHSA boys gymnastics history.

On Friday the Hilltoppers were on the other side of an even closer finish. They posted a 160.95 to edge both Lyons Twp.'s 160.75 and Deerfield's 160.4 to win their first state title since 1996.

"I feel privileged and blessed to be a part of a great program," Glenbard West coach Frank Novakowski said. "These are great kids to work with and they work hard and believe in what we do, which is the biggest thing. I couldn't ask for anything more from these guys."

There was no time to panic. All the Hilltoppers could do was focus and compete and perhaps cross their fingers at the very end.

"It was a little bit of a rough meet for us, but I wasn't following the scores and told the guys to not get caught up in them," Novakowski said. "You can't worry about the other teams, you just keep doing what you've been doing all season long. That's what I told them. We didn't need anything special. We just needed to go out and hit our sets and it worked out."

Seniors Timmy Le and Matthew Ideler, who went from novices in the gym to standouts in the state in a matter of just four seasons, led the state champions. They certainly remembered getting so close to that championship trophy just a year ago.

Ideler was sixth in the all-around with a 53.45 and followed by Le's 53.0.

"This means the world to me," Le said. "I wouldn't do anything to change the way I feel right now. After getting so close last year, we just went back to the gym and worked harder to get back here and win a state championship."

Ideler was clutching the state trophy like a father holding his firstborn. Was he proud? That's probably the understatement of the year.

"The trophy is much heavier than I thought it would be," he said with a laugh. "Being senior year and getting so close last year, this means so much, especially for us seniors. This is for everyone here. Our team is like family."

It also meant a great deal to freshman Alexander Demeris, who knew he was joining a team that had the talent to win a state title but wasn't sure if it would happen. He led the Hilltoppers with a 9.1 on high bar and a 9.3 on parallel bars.

"With so much experience and talent on this team, I knew this team could do really well," Demeris said. "But it's kind of sad too. I'm going to miss these seniors. This was our last big meet together."

Aideo Rudolph, Shea Rudolph, Frankie Pham and Michael Formento also came up with strong efforts the state champions.

The host Red Devils placed fifth with a 155.4 and were followed by Wheaton Warrenville co-op's 152.925. The co-op was making its ninth straight appearance in the state finals.

Downers Grove South freshman Beau Herion was fourth in the all-around with a 54.1 while Glenbard East junior Marc Le was 12th with a 51.8 and West Chicago senior Jacob Kurian was 13th with a 51.75. Elgin's Nolan Williamson won all-around with a 54.65.