Softball: Hersey's heart prevails in dramatic 9-8 win at Elk Grove

hello

In a game that had a little bit of everything, it was one intangible that Hersey shortstop Katie Wingerter said helped her softball team escape Elk Grove on Thursday with a 9-8 triumph in eight innings.

"That (win) was four years of heart by every single player on this team," said the Northern Illinois recruit whose huge double play (inning-ending putout and assist) in the bottom of sixth inning prevented the hosts from taking the lead. "When you go to bed at night and think of all the big games in your career, this is one you will dream about."

This one was for first place in the Mid-Suburban East and the Huskies (19-6, 9-5) now own a 1-game lead over Elk Grove (19-8, 8-6) with two to play. Hersey is scheduled to meet Rolling Meadows today and Buffalo Grove on Monday.

With two wins, the Huskies can claim their first MSL division crown since coach Nancy Holmgren's 1995 MSL North champs defeated South champ Elk Grove in the title game.

"I would say this is bigger than our regional championship last year," said sophomore pitcher Sarah Bailitz (9-1), who went all eight innings with 3 strikeouts. "That was big, but this is something we haven't done in a long time.

"We never got too high or too low this game. It was a very up and down game. One minute, we're saying 'OK, we got this' and the next we're asking 'Are we going to come through?' "

Despite 8 errors, the Huskies came through at the end, using a one-out sacrifice fly to left by Maykala Tsagalis to score Brianna Luciano from third base for the decisive run in the top of the eighth.

Fittingly, the game ended when second baseman Hannah Graff had to throw to the plate to catcher Jackie Bednar, who made the putout giving Hersey the dramatic win.

"It wasn't the prettiest of wins," Wingerter said. "Even my own play, that's not how I play. But it was our heart that came through. I'm proud of every single one of our players.

"And we're still young. I told Sarah (Bailitiz) early in the season when she wasn't starting that as hard as it may be that she should just keep pushing. I said, 'You're going to get a chance.' I'd been in that position before and I knew she could do it."

Trailing 7-4, Elk Grove closed to within 7-6 in the bottom of the sixth when Christina Di Maria scored on a wild pitch and Sabra Morton singled home Haley Itzenthaler.

The Huskies got an insurance run in the top of the seventh when Wingerter (3 walks) alertly stole home on a first-and-third situation.

But the relentless Grenadiers came back to tie the game at 8-8 in the bottom of the seventh. They took advantage of base hits by Katia Pendowski (2-for-5), Jessica Kearns, Di Maria and Keeley Cronin, who caught Elk Grove pitcher Kylie Thomsen (11-5) and Morton.

"I was very impressed with how out girls kept battling back," said Elk Grove coach Ken Grams. "They showed me a lot of determination with that."

Leading the Huskies' offense was right fielder Jodie Hermann (3-for-4, 2 doubles, RBI) and Graff (3-for-5), who also made a big play in the bottom of the seventh.

She stabbed a line drive off the bat of Jaimie Klicka and threw to first baseman Pendowski for a double play.

Remy Gerew (RBI) and Sophia Cano also had big hits for the Huskies.

"Now we've got some momentum for these next games (Meadows and BG on Monday)," Wingerter said. "I'm so excited."

"It always take perseverance in big games," said Hersey coach Molly Freeman. "So when you struggle, when you don't have the perfect defense and you are not doing everything else perfect, you've got to have heart and we did today.

"It's one game at a time," she added. "Right now we are celebrating. (Today) we are back to work."