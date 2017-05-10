Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 5/10/2017 10:59 PM

Softball: MSL matchups suspended

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Rain played havoc with Wednesday's slate of Mid-Suburban League softball games.

The game for first place in the Mid-Suburban East between Hersey and host Elk Grove was postponed and rescheduled for Thursday, along with Rolling Meadows' game at Prospect.

At Barrington, the Fillies and Schaumburg were in the bottom of the second inning when the rains fell and forced postponement to next Tuesday (Barrington will try to clinch the MSL West when it visits Hoffman Estates on Thursday). Schaumburg is leading 4-1 and Barrington has two runners on base with no outs when the game resumes.

At Conant, the Cougars lead 4-1 with Fremd batting in the top of the third inning when the action resumes today.

At Buffalo Grove, the Bison own a 4-2 lead over Wheeling and are coming to bat in the bottom of third inning.

Because of field conditions Hoffman Estates switched its game to Palatine's field. The Hawks and Pirates are scoreless in the top of the second inning. Hoffman has two outs and a runner on first base when the game resumes next Tuesday.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account