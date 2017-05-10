Softball: MSL matchups suspended

Rain played havoc with Wednesday's slate of Mid-Suburban League softball games.

The game for first place in the Mid-Suburban East between Hersey and host Elk Grove was postponed and rescheduled for Thursday, along with Rolling Meadows' game at Prospect.

At Barrington, the Fillies and Schaumburg were in the bottom of the second inning when the rains fell and forced postponement to next Tuesday (Barrington will try to clinch the MSL West when it visits Hoffman Estates on Thursday). Schaumburg is leading 4-1 and Barrington has two runners on base with no outs when the game resumes.

At Conant, the Cougars lead 4-1 with Fremd batting in the top of the third inning when the action resumes today.

At Buffalo Grove, the Bison own a 4-2 lead over Wheeling and are coming to bat in the bottom of third inning.

Because of field conditions Hoffman Estates switched its game to Palatine's field. The Hawks and Pirates are scoreless in the top of the second inning. Hoffman has two outs and a runner on first base when the game resumes next Tuesday.