This week's boys volleyball Top 10

Boys volleyball
Team Comment
1. Lake Park (28-1) Still undefeated in DVC
2. Glenbard West (30-1) Won Glenbrook North tourney
3. Libertyville (30-2) Third at Glenbrook North
4. Glenbard East (21-5) Cebula supplies the power
5. Barrington (26-6) Setter Carroll leads the way
6. Hersey (27-5) Played tough at Glenbrook North
7. Lake Zurich (18-4) Gorey, Krasowski continue to produce
8. Downers North (23-4) Big match Tuesday at Hinsdale Central
9. West Aurora (20-6) Going to Willowbrook tourney this weekend
10. Carmel (16-5) Corsairs continue to rally for late wins