updated: 5/8/2017 1:16 PM

This week's boys volleyball Top 10

Boys volleyball

Team Comment

1. Lake Park (28-1) Still undefeated in DVC

2. Glenbard West (30-1) Won Glenbrook North tourney

3. Libertyville (30-2) Third at Glenbrook North

4. Glenbard East (21-5) Cebula supplies the power

5. Barrington (26-6) Setter Carroll leads the way

6. Hersey (27-5) Played tough at Glenbrook North

7. Lake Zurich (18-4) Gorey, Krasowski continue to produce

8. Downers North (23-4) Big match Tuesday at Hinsdale Central

9. West Aurora (20-6) Going to Willowbrook tourney this weekend

10. Carmel (16-5) Corsairs continue to rally for late wins

