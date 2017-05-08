Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 5/8/2017 11:02 PM

Girls water polo: Palatine, Elk Grove, Meadows and Wheeling advance

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Senior Ashley Helminski scored 6 goals and also had 6 steals to help host Palatine top Warren 11-0 on Monday in a first-round girls water polo game in the Deerfield sectional.

Martika Theis had 2 goals and goalie Meghan Woell stopped 12 shots in earning the shutout for the Pirates, who next meet No. 2 seed Mundelein in quarterfinal play Wednesday at Deerfield.

Wheeling 6, Vernon Hills 4: Talia Khan (3 goals) and Meghan Hergert (2) led the way as host Wheeling won its first-round game in the Deerfield sectional.

Elizabeth Wargo made 16 saves in goal for the Wildcats.

Wheeling next meets top seed Stevenson in Wednesday's quarterfinals.

Elk Grove 11, St. Viator 2: Alyssa Bonilla had a team-best 5 goals and also had 4 steals as the Grenadiers won their first-round game in the Hoffman Estates sectional.

Hannah Sallenback had 3 goals, 3 assists and 4 steals and Abby Farmer contributed 7 steals and 1 assist.

Grenadiers goalie Melena Herrera made 20 saves and also had 3 assists.

Elk Grove advances to meet No. 1 seed Prospect in Wednesday's quarterfinals at Hoffman Estates.

Rolling Meadows 13, Hoffman Estates 3: The Mustangs won in Hoffman Estates sectional play to earn a matchup against No. 2 seed Conant in a Wednesday quarterfinal.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account