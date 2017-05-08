Girls water polo: Palatine, Elk Grove, Meadows and Wheeling advance

Senior Ashley Helminski scored 6 goals and also had 6 steals to help host Palatine top Warren 11-0 on Monday in a first-round girls water polo game in the Deerfield sectional.

Martika Theis had 2 goals and goalie Meghan Woell stopped 12 shots in earning the shutout for the Pirates, who next meet No. 2 seed Mundelein in quarterfinal play Wednesday at Deerfield.

Wheeling 6, Vernon Hills 4: Talia Khan (3 goals) and Meghan Hergert (2) led the way as host Wheeling won its first-round game in the Deerfield sectional.

Elizabeth Wargo made 16 saves in goal for the Wildcats.

Wheeling next meets top seed Stevenson in Wednesday's quarterfinals.

Elk Grove 11, St. Viator 2: Alyssa Bonilla had a team-best 5 goals and also had 4 steals as the Grenadiers won their first-round game in the Hoffman Estates sectional.

Hannah Sallenback had 3 goals, 3 assists and 4 steals and Abby Farmer contributed 7 steals and 1 assist.

Grenadiers goalie Melena Herrera made 20 saves and also had 3 assists.

Elk Grove advances to meet No. 1 seed Prospect in Wednesday's quarterfinals at Hoffman Estates.

Rolling Meadows 13, Hoffman Estates 3: The Mustangs won in Hoffman Estates sectional play to earn a matchup against No. 2 seed Conant in a Wednesday quarterfinal.