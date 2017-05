Girls soccer: Lake Zurich blanks Mundelein

Girls soccer

Lake Zurich 2, Mundelein 0: Kristin Brousseau scored a goal and assisted on another for Lake Zurich.

The Bears got their other goal from Rebecca Kubin.

Lake Zurich goalie Madison Hart had 5 saves.

Lake Zurich moves to 15-5 on the season and 5-2 in the North Suburban Conference.

Libertyville 9, Zion-Benton 0: Maddie Olson scored 3 goals while Mary Murphy and Elle Imm each scored 2 goals and had an assist as Libertyville rolled over Zion-Benton.

Goalie Abby Noonan got the shutout.