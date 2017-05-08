Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago Bears sign veteran NFL linebacker Dan Skuta

  Fromer Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dan Skuta has signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears.

Bob LeGere
 
 

The Bears signed eight-year veteran linebacker Dan Skuta to a one-year contract on Monday to provide reliable depth and special teams help.

The 6-foot-2, 252-pound Skuta turned 31 last month and has 32 NFL starts, including 18 with the San Francisco 49ers from 2013-14, when his defensive coordinator was Vic Fangio, who currently holds the same job for the Bears.

Skuta was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Grand Valley State by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2009. Prior to the 2015 season, he signed a five-year, $20.5 million contract with Jacksonville but was released by the Jaguars earlier in the off-season.

He has 200 career tackles, 6 forced fumbles and 7 sacks, 5 of which came in 2014 with the 49ers.

