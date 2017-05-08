Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 5/8/2017 10:47 PM

Baseball: Murphy lifts Mundelein past Lake Forest

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Baseball

Mundelein 3, Lake Forest 0: Winning pitcher Brendan Murphy rolled up 13 strikeouts to lead Mundelein to another win.

The Mustangs are now 23-4 on the season.

Murphy also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double.

Jeff Morton added a triple for Mundelein.

Libertyville 9, Lake Zurich 2: Libertyville scored 5 runs in the seventh inning.

For Libertyville, Ben Arnold, Tim Jean and Luke Plunkett each had 2 hits while winning pitcher Riley Gowens finished with 11 strikeouts.

Ben Cornelius drove in 2 runs for Lake Zurich.

Warren 8, Zion-Benton 6: Lucas Schmitt went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Warren to its 20th win of the season.

The Blue Devils (20-8) also got a home run from Evan Hill, 2 hits from Victor Perez and a double from Sam Deluca.

Jack McCullough was the winning pitcher.

Maine West 8, Grayslake Central 4: Nick Presutti and Ben Fitzgerald each had 2 hits for Grayslake Central.

Grayslake North 4, Grant 1: Regen Marsell had 2 hits and drove in 2 runs to lead Grayslake North.

Winning pitcher Pat Schaefer had 8 strikeouts over seven innings.

Wauconda 8, Crossroads Christian 0: Trevor Sefcik had 3 hits and Jake Bicknase had 2 to lead Wauconda to the shutout win.

Winning pitcher Marcus Keller had 7 strikeouts over six innings.

Carmel 12, St. Patrick 1: Drew Wiegman had 3 hits, a triple and 2 doubles to lead Carmel.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account