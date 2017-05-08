Baseball: Murphy lifts Mundelein past Lake Forest

Mundelein 3, Lake Forest 0: Winning pitcher Brendan Murphy rolled up 13 strikeouts to lead Mundelein to another win.

The Mustangs are now 23-4 on the season.

Murphy also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double.

Jeff Morton added a triple for Mundelein.

Libertyville 9, Lake Zurich 2: Libertyville scored 5 runs in the seventh inning.

For Libertyville, Ben Arnold, Tim Jean and Luke Plunkett each had 2 hits while winning pitcher Riley Gowens finished with 11 strikeouts.

Ben Cornelius drove in 2 runs for Lake Zurich.

Warren 8, Zion-Benton 6: Lucas Schmitt went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Warren to its 20th win of the season.

The Blue Devils (20-8) also got a home run from Evan Hill, 2 hits from Victor Perez and a double from Sam Deluca.

Jack McCullough was the winning pitcher.

Maine West 8, Grayslake Central 4: Nick Presutti and Ben Fitzgerald each had 2 hits for Grayslake Central.

Grayslake North 4, Grant 1: Regen Marsell had 2 hits and drove in 2 runs to lead Grayslake North.

Winning pitcher Pat Schaefer had 8 strikeouts over seven innings.

Wauconda 8, Crossroads Christian 0: Trevor Sefcik had 3 hits and Jake Bicknase had 2 to lead Wauconda to the shutout win.

Winning pitcher Marcus Keller had 7 strikeouts over six innings.

Carmel 12, St. Patrick 1: Drew Wiegman had 3 hits, a triple and 2 doubles to lead Carmel.