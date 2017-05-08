A chance to pay it forward for the Lindbloom clan

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comRolling Meadows' Maddie Sellergren, right, leaps on a kill attempt as Wheeling's Timber Terrell tries to block the ball at the net during Wednesday's match at Rolling Meadows.

In honor of Christine Lindbloom, the Math/Science Department at Buffalo Grove High School and the District 214 EA Education Association Circle of Caring are holding a bowling fundraiser to celebrate her life and raise funds for her children.

The special event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 at Arlington Lanes.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase from EA representatives from May 10 to May 23.

Lindbloom began teaching math at Buffalo Grove High School in the fall of 1999. She brought her joy for life into the classroom every day.

Her students excelled under her care. Her professional colleagues glowed in her presence. She loved her family, she loved her job, she loved her friends, and she loved her students.

Lindbloom was diagnosed with Stage III breast cancer in November of 2012. She met the challenge of fighting her disease head-on, with courage and a positive attitude.

She spent the next five years focusing on getting the most out of her life -- creating amazing memories for her boys, talking openly about her struggles and serving as a role model for the entire Buffalo Grove community.

She leaves behind a devoted husband, Frank, and two boys, Ryan (9) and Josh (7).

The money will be used to support the family, especially with future college costs for Ryan and Josh.

If you are unable to help with donations or by attending the bowling event, direct monetary donations to the fund can also be made at www.youcaring.com/christinerezotkolindbloom-764008.

Women's volleyball

Rolling Meadows senior Maddie Sellergren has committed to play Division III at Occidental College in Los Angeles, Calif.

Sellergren was a two-time all-conference, all-area selection and three-year varsity starter. She set records at Meadows for most kills in a career (544), most aces in a career (87), most digs in a career (501) and most kills in a match (15).

"Maddie has been a valuable player to the Rolling Meadows volleyball program," said Meadows coach Joe Di Silvio. "She has been a great competitor who will be tough to replace. I know Maddie will succeed at Occidental based on her desire to improve on every facet of her game."

Greg Easter Invite

The inaugural Greg Easter Invitational Softball Tournament will be held this Friday and Saturday at Barrington's Fields of Dreams.

The tourney includes four teams from each of the four IHSA softball classes: 1A: Ashton-Franklin, Camp Point Central, Pearl City, Somonauk, 2A: Herscher, Seneca, Spring Valley Hall, Sterling Newman, 3A: Glenbard South, Manteno, Marengo, Oak Forest and 4A: Barrington, Batavia, Lyons Township, Zion-Benton

The sixteen teams have combined to play in 28 IHSA state finals and have won 21 state trophies.

Barrington leads the way with nine state appearances and seven state trophies, followed by Glenbard South (six trips, five trophies) and Marengo (four trips, four trophies).

Games will start Friday at 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and on Saturday at 8:30 a.m., 10:15 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Softball

Missouri St. Louis senior Sara Kern (Wheeling) delivered a two-out bases-clearing double in the top of the sixth to break a scoreless game and send the No. 3 seeded Tritons to the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament championship game with a 3-0 victory over No. 5 seed McKendree.

The Tritons won the championship with a 5-0 shutout over No. 4 seed Truman State, 5-0, to earn the tournament's automatic bid to the NCAA DII Tournament. Tritons senior Ryan Logan (Palatine) had 2 hits in the game, including a double. St. Louis improved 39-13 overall, with 13 wins in its last 14 games.

• Wisconsin-Whitewater sophomore Julia Camardo (Buffalo Grove) raised her record to11-2 with her sixth complete game as the No. 9 Warhawks defeated No. 23 La Crosse 4-2 on the second day of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Softball Championship.

The game's momentum turned when Camardo pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the bottom of the fifth. The right-hander posted back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning and maintain the 1-run lead.

Carmardo finished with a 6-hitter and 7 strikeouts.

The Warhawks won their fifth consecutive WIAC tourney championship the next day defeating La Crosse again with a 5-0 decision.

The two teams were held scoreless for the first 4½ innings before Whitewater erupted for 3 runs in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single through the right side by sophomore center fielder Caitlin Catino (Buffalo Grove) and a 2-run single to shallow center by senior right fielder Haley Morelli (Mundelein).

With the win, the Warhawks (36-7 overall) clinch the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Championship and will make their 20th appearance in the national tournament.

• Charleston Southern senior Amanda Matsumoto (Fremd) was named the Female Athlete of the Year for 2017. She also is the career stolen base and hits record holder for Charleston Southern.

Matsumoto shattered the Charleston Southern record with her 233rd career hit with a RBI single in the Buccaneers' 4-1 win over Campbell University (Buies, N.C.).

• In her final game for Carthage, senior Kristine Herdegen (Fremd) belted a 2-run inside-the-park homer to give the Lady Reds a 2-0 lead before they dropped a 5-4 decision to North Central in day two of the CCIW tournament. The Lady Reds ended the season at 24-18.

Football

Prospect senior Stu Isteefanos has made a commitment to play for Augustana coach Steve Bell's Vikings. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound defensive back and running back was a two-year letter winner for Coach Mike Sebestyen's Knights.

Isteefanos also lettered three times for Prospect wrestling coach Tom Whalen and Frank Mirandola's track and field program. He plans to major in computer science.

Officials Association

The Athletic Officials Association, the oldest referee training organization in Illinois, and thought to be the oldest in the United States, celebrates its 100-year anniversary this year.

Based on the recently acquired knowledge, the AOA will induct three men (Tommy Kouzmanoff, Walter Eckersall and Hugh Ray) into its Hall of Fame at the Centennial Banquet on May 20.

Keynote Speaker is Jim Lapetina, currently an NFL replay official and former officer of the AOA. He has also been an IHSA state finals official in baseball, basketball and football.

AOA is a nonprofit training organization for sports officials in the greater Chicagoland area and holds sessions at Fenton High School in Bensenville, York High School in Elmhurst, and Naperville North High School.

The focus of the AOA is training for high school sports, using rules and mechanics from the National Federation of High Schools and the Illinois High School Association.

AOA draws its members from the northwest, west and southwest suburbs.

For more information go to https://athletic-officials.com.

Men's lacrosse

Schaumburg's Michael Eaker has committed to North Central University in Naperville.

Baseball

Heading into postseason play, Augustana freshman Justin Meyer (Buffalo Grove) has a 3.38 ERA and 4 saves for the Vikings.

Rugby

Arlington Stallions forward Matt Moroniak (Hersey) signed a letter of intent to attend Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Mich. Stallions coach Paul Bergman said Moroniak is the third Stallions player to earn a scholarship to Davenport.

• Two former Stallions fared very well this past weekend.

Kevin Lydon (Conant, 2012), playing for the senior club Chicago Lions, scored a late try to help his team to the USA Rugby Midwest Club Championship.

• Jack Carso (Hersey, 2013) played on the wing for St. Mary's (Calif.), which defeated Life College for the Division 1A National Collegiate Championship.

Barrington baseball

Barrington boys basketball coach Bryan Tucker is running basketball camps during the month of June for boys entering fourth through eighth grades.

Shooting, fundamentals, skills, one on one moves and a variety of contests will be featured. It is an opportunity to have fun while learning the game. The first camp begins June 5 at the high school and limited space is available. Information and registration is online through www.barringtonyb.com.

