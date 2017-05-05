Breaking News Bar
 
Softball: Heraty, Libertyville deliver against Antioch

Daily Herald report

Winning pitcher Hannah Heraty gave up just 1 walk while also helping herself at the plate to lead Libertyville's softball team to a 6-4 win over Antioch on Friday.

Heraty went 2-for-3 with a home run. She also drove in 3 runs.

Lyndsey Lyon added 2 hits for the Wildcats while Maggie Evers and Sarah Hoyer each belted home runs as well.

Libertyville's record improves to 22-4 while Heraty's pitching record moves to 17-4.

Lake Forest 2, Round Lake 1: Despite out-hitting Lake Forest 8-2, Round Lake couldn't get the win.

Brianna McGinley, Leighlanie Yazzie and Emily Etherington each had 2 hits for the Panthers.

Stevenson 10, Cary-Grove 0 (5): Stevenson got it done in all facets in the shutout victory.

"(It was the) best played game of the season for Patriot softball," Stevenson coach Perry Wilhelm said. "Pitching, defense, base running and hitting all came through."

Stevenson is now 11-13 overall.

Winning pitcher Riley Housinger had 4 strikeouts and no walks.

Offensively, eight hitters contributed to Stevenson's 12-hit total. Emma Oriatti had 3 hits, Vera Pflugradt and Alyssa Pauly each had two. Oriatti had 3 RBI, including a 2-out double to score Carly Perkins in the fifth to end the game. Alyssa Pauly and Gina Shanley each had 2 RBI.

