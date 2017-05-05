Former Bears QB Jay Cutler retires from football, joins the media

hello

According to reports, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler will join FOX's broadcast team this season and will officially announce his retirement from the NFL. Associated Press File Photo

If former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler's playing career is over -- and it certainly appears that way -- he isn't going far from the game after agreeing to work as a Fox Sports color analyst.

Cutler will be the third man on NFL games, joining the team of Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis, it was announced Friday.

Last year, in his final season and eighth with the Bears, Cutler was limited to five games because of a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder he suffered on the final play of the Bears' 22-16 loss to the New York Giants on Nov. 20. That injury forced him to miss the final six games of the season.

Cutler's best chance to continue playing would be a serious injury to a starting quarterback, although it isn't clear if Cutler wants to make a comeback and whether he has an out clause in his Fox deal. It also remains to be seen if his shoulder has healed.

In reply to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, Cutler was vague about returning to the field.

He said, "I don't know if retirement is the right word.

"I don't feel that anyone ever really retires from the NFL. You are either forced to leave, or you lose the desire to do what's required to keep going. I'm in between those situations at this point in my life.

"Words can't express how grateful I am to everyone who helped me along my journey," Cutler said. "I started playing tackle football at the age of 10 and was so lucky to have supportive parents and great coaches along the way that made my path possible. If I listed each person individually, this would quickly turn into an essay, but you know who you are and I wouldn't be in this situation without you. So thank you.

"To my parents, my sisters, my wife and kids -- thank you for putting your wants and needs on the back burner while I played a game every Friday, Saturday or Sunday. You made it all possible.

"I recently read a quote that struck a cord with me at the time. It was attributed to Henry Rollins (but with the Internet these days, you can never be too sure). 'I did that, I gave everything I had to give to that. Now, if I returned to that it would be repetition -- it might be fun repetition, but it wouldn't be meaningful repetition.' Thank you to everyone along the way. You made my dream come true."

In 2015, Cutler enjoyed the best statistical season of his 11-year career. He posted a personal-best 92.3 passer rating while throwing 21 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

Cutler holds most of the Bears' career passing records, including 154 touchdown passes and 23,443 yards, but he was also intercepted 109 times. Cutler played in just two postseason games for the Bears, both after the 2010 season when he led a divisional-round 35-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks with 274 yards, 2 TD passes, no interceptions and a 111.3 passer rating. The next week, in the NFC Championship Game, Cutler suffered a sprained knee late in the first half and did not play after that in a 21-14 Bears loss.

Cutler came to the Bears before the 2009 in a trade with the Denver Broncos, where he played his first three years and was a first-round draft pick (11th overall) out of Vanderbilt. The Bears traded quarterback Kyle Orton, two first-round draft picks and a third-rounder to get Cutler and a fifth-round draft choice, which they used to select wide receiver Johnny Knox.

Cutler was released by the Bears on March 9. Although he had discussions with the Houston Texans and New York Jets, neither of those arrangements materialized.