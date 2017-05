Former Bears QB Jay Cutler retires from football, joins Fox Sports

According to reports, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler will join Fox's broadcast team this season and will officially announce his retirement from the NFL. Associated Press File Photo

Jay Cutler is done with football and now a member of the media.

On Friday, Cutler will officially announce his retirement on Friday. He will join Fox's broadcast this season, teaming with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, analyst Charles Davis and sideline reporter Pam Oliver.

