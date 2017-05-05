College baseball: Harper draws Waubonsee in postseason test

The NJCAA baseball season is about to come full circle for the Harper College baseball team.

The season started in late February for the Hawks, with a season-opening doubleheader at Waubonsee Community College.

And now, in the season's stretch run, they'll see Waubonsee again.

The teams will meet Saturday in Sugar Grove, with a trip to the next phase of the Region IV tournament at stake.

"To be the best, you've got to beat the best," said Harper coach Cliff Brown.

As the top seed, the Chiefs (28-13-1) earned the right to host the new Region IV sectional tournament format.

The first game of the best-of-three series against the Hawks is at noon Saturday, with another game to follow. If a game three is necessary, it would be played Sunday.

The Hawks' roster features 19 freshmen, and Brown hopes it keeps his team motivated.

"The experience this year helps them for next year," he said.

The winners pf best-of-three sectionals at four sites will advance to the following weekend's double-elimination tournament.

"I like it," said Brown. "Not everyone should (advance to the postseason)."

Joliet Junior College, Elgin Community College and College of DuPage are the other host sites.

ECC and fellow Illinois Skyway Conference member Oakton are new to the Divsion III tournament.

Waubonsee has advanced to the NJCAA College World Series in four of the last six seasons, twice eleminating the Hawks in that span.