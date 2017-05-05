Boys track and field: Batavia wins County meet in record fashion

Batavia's boys track and field team had some lofty aspirations heading into the season.

"Their goal was to get through the season without losing a meet," said Bulldogs coach Dennis Piron. "That's tough to do but I think they've got a shot at doing it -- we're that type of team. We're a very good invitational team."

The rest of the teams in the area found that out Friday night as the Bulldogs scored a record 198 points while capturing their third consecutive Kane County Meet title at St. Charles East's Norris Stadium.

How dominant were the Bulldogs?

While winning 10 of the 18 events, Batavia also gathered 6 runner-up finishes and 3 third-place showings.

"This is a special group -- wow," said Piron, whose team scored more than 100 points better than second-place finisher St. Charles North (82.5).

"The kids dedicated the meet to Coach (Mike) DiDomenico (retiring). He's an outstanding technical track and field coach -- hurdles, relays, you name it, he has done it. Lately, it has been hurdles and you can see the results every year. We have some of the best hurdlers this part of the state year in and year out."

Batavia swept the two hurdles races behind Sam Conger, 15.04 in the 110, and Will Akers, 39.69 in the 300.

Akers began his night by winning the long jump with a season-best leap of 22 feet, 5 inches.

"I know I was popping good jumps but I just couldn't get my mark in," said Akers, who fouled on his first two finals attempts. "It felt good to get that last jump in."

Iowa-bound high jumper Jay Hunt placed second in the event (6-3) and then returned to win the 100 (10.95) and 200 (22.18) while anchoring the first-place 4x100 relay team (season-best 42.92).

"He's one of the best high jumpers in the state and felt a little flat tonight so what does he do -- he runs a 10.9 100 and a 22.1 200 because he's all ticked off," said Piron.

Peter Rudelich and Michael Stanley added victories in the high jump and 400, respectively, while the Bulldogs also claimed the 4x200 and 4x800 relays.

Kaneland's Matt Richtman (4:19.06) edged Marmion's Michael Ronzone (4:19.12) in the night's tightest race -- the 1,600.

"I was looking to stay on him and then do whatever I could to get ahead of him," said Richtman.

Geneva sophomore Josh Rogers cruised to victory in the 3,200 (9:41.34).

"It was hard running by myself," said Rogers. "I've always been the person chasing the leader."

St. Charles East anchor Charlie Wade rallied his winning 4x400 team.

"That last kick -- I wanted it for the whole team," said Wade, joined by James Cooper, JB Sandlund and Jake Schweizer.

One of the night's more interesting stories belonged to Saints senior John Carroll.

A starting second baseman on the baseball team, Carroll placed second to West Aurora's DaVion Cross in the triple jump (44-8.5).

"My dad was a triple jumper in high school (Homewood-Flossmoor)," said Carroll. "I just started doing it my junior year to get in shape for baseball. I'm thankful that Coach (Len) Asquini and the track coaches let me work with the schedule."