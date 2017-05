Baseball: Lakes powers past Antioch

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Baseball

Lakes 12, Antioch 3: Behind 11 hits, Lakes powered its way to a big Northern Lake County Conference win.

Jack Christensen led the way with 3 hits while Quinn McQuade and Stephen Mogged had 2 hits apiece.

Alex Unekis led Anitoch with 2 hits.