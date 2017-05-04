Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/4/2017 4:12 PM

College softball: Harper eager to host Region IV tourney

By Jonathan Cregier
jcregier@dailyherald.com

Some might be fooled by fourth-seeded Harper College's 17-23 record in softball this spring.

The recent history, however, is pretty encouraging: The Hawks are 8-6 in their last 14 games and had a six-game win streak in a cluster of games between April 14 and 19.

More good news for the Hawks is that they'll be on their home field -- where they are 9-4 this season -- for this weekend's NJCAA Region IV softball championships.

The four-team, double-elimination tournament begins Saturday, with a champion scheduled to be decided Sunday.

"Could be a tournament nobody is expecting," said second-year Harper coach Scott Plaza.

The Hawks' tournament opener is against top-ranked Rock Valley College at noon Saturday. The Golden Eagles have outscored Harper 38-2 in two matchups this spring.

"Our biggest thing has been hurting ourselves," Plaza said of the matchup with Rock Valley. "If we limit the extra outs, we stand a chance."

Fifth-ranked College of DuPage (25-25) plays the session's first game, meeting No. 3 seed Joliet Juniior College (20-26) at 10 a.m.

The 2 p.m. Saturday contest will be the first elimination game of the event and will include the losers of the first two games.

Harper enters the weekend 1-4 against the other tournament qualifiers.

"Hopefully it's time for it to go our way," Plaza said.

