Softball: Conant a hit on Senior Day

hello

Conant was very kind to its opponent prior to Wednesday's game.

Celebrating Senior Day, the Cougars' seven seniors presented flowers to the Hersey seniors and their coaches.

But the Cougars weren't so polite with their bats once the game started.

Conant's offense exploded for 19 hits in a 12-5 triumph that kept the Cougars (15-4 9-2) in second place in the Mid-Suburban West, 1½ games behind Barrington (22-1, 10-0).

Hersey (15-5, 6-4) remained a half-game in front of Elk Grove (17-5, 6-5) in the MSL East.

"We've always done that since I've been here," said Conant pitcher Sam Gadomski, one of the Cougars' seven senior honorees along with Lauren Grzelak, Morgan Bihun, Carly Rossdeutcher, Maddy Meier, Ally Lira and Sara-Kate Pasbrig, who belted her second homer of the season in the bottom of the fifth inning. "It's always nice because it includes the other team's seniors and their coaches."

Included in the Cougars' 19-hit parade was a perfect 3-for-3 performance by catcher Grzelak, who plans to study at Duke to become a doctor.

It could not have been more appropriate that the four-year varsity player was perfect on her Senior Day since she has been perfect in the classroom with all A's for four years.

Gadomski was perfect on the mound for the first two innings, including 2 strikeouts.

"Sam and Lauren are a great combination and I was very pleased with how they came out in the first two innings," said Conant coach CathyAnn Smith. "It's all about how you start out the first few innings. Sam is a consistent worker and she puts the ball where it needs to be."

Gadomski finished with an 8-hitter and 6 strikeouts to raise her record to 9-1.

"I just go out there the same way every game, trying not to think about the opponent," she said. ""I want to play against every team the same way regardless of their record."

Gadomski obviously wasn't complaining about all the run support she received from her offense.

"We were definitely hitting well and driving the ball really well," she said. "We would not been able to get this win without everyone hitting."

Leading the attack was No. 2 batter Delaney Szwed, who went 4-for-5 with 3 RBI, including a double.

Wisconsin-Green Bay recruit Morgan Bihun, who a day earlier hit 3 home runs in one game for the second year in a row, went 3-for-4 with 3 RBI, including 2 doubles.

Other multiple hitters for Conant were Makenna McCarthy (2-for-5, triple), Jackie Burchfield (2-for-4, 2 RBI), Rossdeutcher (2-for-4) and Meier (2-for-4, double).

"They hit a ton, and we hit well at the end to come back," said Hersey coach Molly Freeman, whose team was led on offense by sophomore pitcher Sarah Bailitz (5-1), who went 3-for-3 with a 2-run double and a leadoff triple in the top of the seventh that led to the Huskies' final run.

Other multiple hitters for Hersey were leadoff batter Makayla Tsagalis (2-for-2, 3 RBI, double) and Katie Wingerter (2-for-4).

"We kept playing the whole game," Freeman said. "I'm proud of them for that. We just have to be sharper and make some more plays."