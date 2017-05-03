Maddon confident in Chicago Cubs' starters

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Chicago.

Every day it seems Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon has to tick off, one by one, the areas in which he believes his team will reach its levels from last year.

Some days it's the defense. Some days it's the offense.

On Wednesday, the subject was starting pitching.

Heading into the evening's 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, Cubs starting pitchers had an ERA of 4.66. That ranked 12th in the National League and 26th in major-league baseball.

Last season Cubs starting pitchers led baseball with a sparkling 2.96 ERA. Cubs starters entered Wednesday's game with just 9 quality starts compared with 17 non-quality starts.

As he has when talking about other facets of the Cubs' game, Maddon sounded an optimistic tone.

"Actually, to keep our head above water while it's not happening, I kind of like it because I know it's going to happen," he said of the starters regaining their old form. "Our guys are good. They're well. They're going to continue to pitch better.

"For us to be in the position we're in right now while they're not at the top of their game, I kind of like it, actually, because they're going to be there. They're going to get there. They're going to pitch very similar to what you've seen the last couple years. I 100 percent believe that.

"In the meantime, let's just keep moving it further along."

Jake Arrieta gutted out 6 innings and 85 pitches for the quality start as he gave up 6 hits and 3 runs while walking one and striking out seven.

"Collectively, I don't think we're throwing the ball as well a we would like," said Arrieta, who improved to 4-1 with a 4.63 ERA. "Again, sometimes that's the game of baseball kind of rearing its head and letting you know anything is possible in this game.

"Once you think you have it figured out, you kind of get bit in the (butt). It's a good sign we're at where we are without throwing the ball as crisp as we're capable of as a staff. But we're all confident things will change."

A 4-run rally in the sixth allowed the Cubs to rally from a 3-1 deficit. Willson Contreras hit a pinch 2-run double and scored from second base on pinch hitter Matt Szczur's infield single to short. Contreras dived into home plate and knocked the wind out of himself.

"He plays with his hair on fire," Maddon said. "Sometimes it can actually work against him. He gets a little bit over-assertive. As he learns to play with his hair on fire … not absolutely a forest fire, maybe just slightly like the burning bush of some kind, I don't know. He's going to learn to control all that."

Added Contreras: "I don't know how to play cold. I have to get my heat going on, and I'll be a better player."