Boys water polo: York keeps streak going with win vs. Libertyville

As the most important part of the boys water polo season fast approaches, York is peaking at just the right time.

With the West Suburban Conference invite this weekend, followed by the start of sectionals on May 11, the Dukes ran their unbeaten streak to nearly a month with an 11-2 victory Wednesday over Libertyville on Senior Night in Elmhurst.

"We've gotten so much better since we started," said senior Parker Hicks, one of the captains on the team. "I think we are showing our true potential and we are ready to go for it."

The home squad was clicking in all facets against the Wildcats, holding the visitors to single goals in the first and third periods, both by senior Eric Muller. Goalie Gary Derwin made 9 saves, including 4 in the opening seven minutes.

Offensively, six York players found the back of the net, led by 3 apiece from Alex Marlott and Nik Miklyukh. Isaac Marlott scored twice and Tim Delaney, Billy Dyra and Flanagan Waldherr each added a goal.

"It was definitely a fun time," Alex Marlott said. "We knew coming in that they were a good team, which made it more of a challenge for us. The first half we were lagging a little bit (up 3-1 at half), but we got our stuff together and pulled through.

"This year's team has a lot of natural athletes and talent and we've been working hard in practice. It's been a great experience."

York (20-5) is the No. 2 seed in the upcoming league competition behind Lyons Township, which handed the Dukes their last loss on April 8. They are also the second seed at the Fenwick sectional, with the host Friars grabbing the top spot.

"The beautiful thing is the younger guys, the guys new to varsity, are figuring it out," York coach Brian Drumm said. "And we have seven seniors, four of whom start, and they've been our anchors all year, our stars. It's been good."

Libertyville is 16-10 under first-year coach Kara Bosman after going 10-17 a season ago. The Wildcats played without two starters, including leading scorer Scott Villiard.

"I was really proud of the way they played," said Bosman, who coached the past two seasons at Maine East. "They've been improving all season. We have a lot of important seniors but also some very good juniors. And they are all learning from each other."