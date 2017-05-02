Schwarber home run sparks Chicago Cubs to win

Chicago Cubs' Jon Lester (34) greets Kyle Schwarber, right, at home after Lester and Javier Baez scored on Schwarber's three-run home run as Philadelphia Phillies catcher Cameron Rupp watches, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Chicago.

It's the issue that won't go away: Kyle Schwarber batting leadoff for the Chicago Cubs.

Maybe Schwarber began to put the issue to bed Tuesday night in the most emphatic way.

Schwarber came up with two runners on base and crushed a 3-run homer into the right-field bleachers to highlight a 4-run fourth inning and break a 2-2 tie with the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs went on to win 8-3.

The subject of Schwarber batting first comes up almost every day with manager Joe Maddon. He doesn't seem to mind.

Schwarber entered the game with a line of .196/.322/.330 with 3 homers and 9 RBI.

"Years ago, I used to go to a function down in Tampa Bay, Chamber of Commerce," Maddon said. "And I had them make the lineup. I sat up in front and said, 'Who do you guys want tonight?' They were actually, I think, 4-2 or 3-3 with the lineup, whatever we did back then. When it comes to the Kyle Schwarbers of the world, it's easy, understandable as to why people would think what they think.

"This guy, to me, (his slow start) has nothing to do with him hitting leadoff. He could be hitting seventh, eighth, ninth, whatever. His struggles are not about where he's hitting in the batting order.

"While he's struggling, he's still on base over 33 percent of the time, and he's hitting .200. I know he's going to hit. And as he hits, that's going to climb, and everybody's going to be happy."

I don't expect Maddon to seek lineup advice from the Chicago Union League Club in the morning, but he is going to stick with Schwarber in the No 1 spot.

Although Schwarber's on-base -- not to mention the less-important stat of batting average -- is down at the moment, he sees pitches and accepts walks. If he begins to hit, as expected, the OBP will rise.

He has not seemed worried about the start.

"I feel like I'm right there, I really do," he said. "Obviously I've just got to stick with the process. I can't get outcome bases to where you focus on just a number. That's why it's called average. It's an accumulation of something over the course of time. I'm just going to stick with the course.

"It's a game of millimeters. I feel like I'm putting some good swings on some balls, and I'm just fouling them right back. I'm going to make a few adjustments here or there, but whenever that millimeter does come, it will be a good feeling."

Jon Lester started for the Cubs and pitched 5 innings, giving up 4 hits and 3 runs (2 earned). He gave up a first-inning homer to Aaron Altherr before Kris Bryant tied the game in the bottom of the first with his fifth homer of the season.