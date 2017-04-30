Cubs' Maddon likes what he sees

BOSTON -- In many ways, April was the coolest month for the Cubs.

After a season-opening road trip, they returned home to Wrigley Field for banner-raising and World Series ring ceremonies.

As nice as those events were, they also put the Cubs through the emotional wringer, as well.

They come home Monday night to begin May after a 10-day, nine-game road trip that ended with a Sunday night game at Fenway Park. The Red Sox broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning with 4 runs to take the series with a 6-2 victory.

All in all, manager Joe Maddon says he's happy with the start to the season.

"Pretty pleased, actually," he said. "It's going to be a winning month regardless. It's always nice to break with a winning month. We've had two pretty difficult road trips. Even the first one, going to Houston (to end spring training), even though it didn't matter, it was still being on the road. The week in St. Louis. There was just a lot of time spent away from home.

"Then we went home, nice (home) stand. I think we were 4-5. But it was an emotional week. And I'm really into attempting to understand emotional expenditures. I really believe that's something we don't think about enough. So I thought we got through that well."

The Cubs are in first place despite not hitting on all cylinders in any aspect of their game yet. They also have to live with the memory of last year's torrid 25-6 start.

"That's fine," Maddon said. "That's really hard to do. You'd love to have that done, but who knows? We might have a 25-6 run in us at some point, too.

"But I'm really pleased and proud of our guys, how they've handled all of this. In spite of all this stuff going on, they come ready to play every night. The vibe has been great. The dugout's been alive every game. Typically we don't quit. Everything's to like. To this point we haven't necessarily nailed it as starting pitchers. We haven't necessarily nailed it hitting wise or even playing defense. We've played good, but I still don't think we've played any facet of the game up to our capabilities yet."

The defending world champs also have become America's team, of sorts. They have been featured twice already on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball and will get that treatment again next Sunday when they play the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field.

"You play in the playoffs, you play at all different times," Maddon said. "It's always nice to have a set (schedule). We talk about it at home, our 1:20 games, our night games, keep that consistent. But when you're in these different moments like this and you've earned the right to be recognized, I'm pretty pleased with the way our guys are handling all this.

"They don't seem to be out of sorts. Nobody's complaining. I don't hear, 'I'm tired.' I don't hear any of that stuff among any of them. They could have come out later today. They're all there early, in a really small clubhouse. Their energy is pretty good right now. Our guys like it. I thought, I think, we've handled this pretty well. At the end of this road trip, coming in here, with a lot of attention, our guys have put their best foot forward."