Baseball: Buffalo Grove stays hot, bounces Stevenson

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Buffalo Grove's baseball team won its 10th straight game on Saturday.

The Bison poured it on early, scoring 9 runs in the first inning and eventually claiming an 18-7 victory over host Stevenson in nonconference play.

Riley Rundquist doubled twice, drove in 3 runs and finished 4-for-5 to lead a 20-hit performance for MSL East co-leader Buffalo Grove (17-1-1).

Tyler Rundquist also doubled and finished 3-for-5 with a game-high 5 RBI. Other big Bison hitters inlcuded Chase Marsh (2-for-5, 2 RBI), Zach Fricke (2-for-4, 2 RBI) and Mike Gran (2-for-4, 2 RBI).

Leadoff man Leo Rule had a hit, 2 walks and 3 stolen bases, and Rio Komatani went 3-for-5 and scored twice.

John Carpinelli got the win, and Andy Greenberg tossed 3 innings of scoreless relief for the Bison.

Elk Grove 2, Libertyville 1: Justin Post drove in 2 runs with a second-inning double, and Elk Grove pitchers Brett Taucher and Joe Lopez made them hold up in nonconference play.

Ryne Singsank also had a double for Elk Grove (9-11), which finished with just 3 hits but also drew 6 walks.

Taucher worked the first 5 innings, allowing 2 hits and an unearned run while striking out four and walking three.

Lopez worked two scoreless relief innings to get a save.

Conant 14, Jones 4 (6 inn.): C.J. DeShazer doubled, tripled drove in 3 runs and also scored 3 runs as part of a 3-for-4 day to lead Conant's prolific offense.

Also contributing big efforts for the Cougars (7-14) were Sam Ryan (2 doubles, 3 RBI), Mason Sykes (2-for-4, double, 2 RBI) and Tim Fauth (2-for-2).

Starter Chase Fahy and reliever Luke Pontikis both tossed 2 scoreless innings for Conant.

Plainfield North 1, Barrington 0: The Broncos got a 2-for-3 hitting effort from Jeff Korus but could only muster an unearned run in the second inning against visiting Plainfield North.

Nick Gardner started for Barrington (19-6), allowing 2 runs on 5 hits over 6 innings.

Christian Liberty 15, Northtown 10: Mark Cabrera doubled as the Chargers scored in each of the first 6 innings on their way to a nonconference win.

Elgin 3, Hoffman Estates 0: The visiting Hawks had 8 hits but also left 8 runners on base in a nonconference loss.

Leadoff hitter Josh Magers finished 3-for-4 and Nick Grybos was 2-for-4 in the No. 2 spot for Hoffman Estates (5-11).

Antioch 8, Hersey 2: Sequoits starter Ben Gutke allowed 2 hits over 6 innings and Connor Geidner hit a grand slam as host Antioch earned a nonconference win.

Hersey (6-13-1) had 3 hits, with 1 each for Nick Wiley, Christian Rodriguez and James Denten.

Grayslake North 7, Palatine 6: The host Knights needed a big rally to win -- and they got one, plating 6 runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn a nonconference triumph.

Palatine (12-10) had plenty of offensive production and was led by Brent Penrose (3-for-3, double), Jack Grochowski (3-for-3), T.J. Skelnik (2 RBI) and Zach Oles (double, 2 runs).

But the Pirates also committed 3 errors, and 6 of the runs they allowed were unearned.

Marian Catholic 5, St. Viator 1: Cole Kmet doubled and drove in the Lions' only run as host Marian Catholic earned an East Suburban Catholic Conference win.

Bryce Hellgeth had 2 hits and John Finnegan doubled for St. Viator (12-9).

Kmet started and fanned eight in 4⅔ innings, allowing 6 hits and 3 unearned runs.

Niles North 8, Maine West 0: Jacob Cabral (3-for-3) and Matt Fairhead (2-for-3, double) had the only hits for the Warriors (6-13) against the host Vikings.