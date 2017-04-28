Breaking News Bar
 
Bears trade down, take TE Shaheen with second pick

  Disdaining help for the defense, specifically the secondary, for a second straight day, the Bears took tight end Adam Shaheen from Division-II Ashland with the 45th overall pick after trading down nine spots in Round 2.

    Disdaining help for the defense, specifically the secondary, for a second straight day, the Bears took tight end Adam Shaheen from Division-II Ashland with the 45th overall pick after trading down nine spots in Round 2.
Disdaining help for the defense, specifically the secondary, for a second straight day, the Bears took tight end Adam Shaheen from Division II Ashland with the 45th overall pick after trading down nine spots in Round 2.

In 2016, the 6-foot-6, 278-pound Shaheen scored a DII-record 16 receiving touchdowns, while catching 57 passes for 867 yards (15.2 yards per catch). A year earlier he caught 70 balls for 803 yards (11.5-yard average) and 10 touchdowns.

Shaheen was the tallest and heaviest tight end at the NFL Scouting Combine and tied for first with 24 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press. He is considered a late-bloomer and ran a slow 4.81 40-yard dash and his 1.71-second 10-yard split is below average.

