What Chicago Bears fans need to know about 2017 NFL draft

Here are the details for the 82nd NFL draft:
Where: Philadelphia Museum of Art. The NFL's inaugural draft was held in the City of Brotherly Love in 1936, but it hasn't hosted the event since 1961. The previous two drafts were held in Chicago.
When: Round One begins at 7 p.m. Thursday. Rounds 2 and 3 begin at 6 p.m. Friday, and Rounds 4-7 will be conducted beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.
TV: NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2.
Bears picks: Round 1: No. 3 overall
Round 2: 36th overall
Round 3: 67th
Round 4a: 111th
Round 4b: 117th pick from Buffalo
Round 5: 147th pick
Round 7: 221st pick
Round 1 draft order1. Cleveland Browns
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. BEARS
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
5. Tennessee Titans (via Los Angeles Rams)
6. New York Jets
7. Los Angeles Chargers
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Cincinnati Bengals
10. Buffalo Bills
11. New Orleans Saints
12. Cleveland Browns (via Philadelphia)
13. Arizona Cardinals
14. Indianapolis Colts
15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Minnesota)
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Washington Redskins
18. Tennessee Titans
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Detroit Lions
22. Miami Dolphins
23. New York Giants
24. Oakland Raiders
25. Houston Texans
26. Seattle Seahawks
27. Kansas City Chiefs
28. Dallas Cowboys
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
31. Atlanta Falcons
32. New Orleans Saints (via New England)
Time limits: Round 1 (10 minutes for each selection), Round 2 (7 minutes), Rounds 3-6 (5 minutes), Round 7 (4 minutes).
Total number of draft picks: 253 (221 regular picks; 32 compensatory picks).
2016 time by round
Round 1: 3 hours, 29 minutes
Round 2: 2 hours, 22 minutes
Round 3: 1 hour, 39 minutes
Round 4: 1 hour, 51 minutes
Round 5: 1 hour, 37 minutes
Round 6: 1 hour, 53 minutes
Round 7: 1 hour, 14 minutes
