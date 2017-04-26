What Chicago Bears fans need to know about 2017 NFL draft

Workers make preparations ahead of the 2017 NFL draft, which will be held at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Thursday through Saturday. Associated Press

Here are the details for the 82nd NFL draft:

Where: Philadelphia Museum of Art. The NFL's inaugural draft was held in the City of Brotherly Love in 1936, but it hasn't hosted the event since 1961. The previous two drafts were held in Chicago.

When: Round One begins at 7 p.m. Thursday. Rounds 2 and 3 begin at 6 p.m. Friday, and Rounds 4-7 will be conducted beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

TV: NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2.

Bears picks: Round 1: No. 3 overall

Round 2: 36th overall

Round 3: 67th

Round 4a: 111th

Round 4b: 117th pick from Buffalo

Round 5: 147th pick

Round 7: 221st pick

Round 1 draft order1. Cleveland Browns

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. BEARS

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Tennessee Titans (via Los Angeles Rams)

6. New York Jets

7. Los Angeles Chargers

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Buffalo Bills

11. New Orleans Saints

12. Cleveland Browns (via Philadelphia)

13. Arizona Cardinals

14. Indianapolis Colts

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Minnesota)

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Washington Redskins

18. Tennessee Titans

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Detroit Lions

22. Miami Dolphins

23. New York Giants

24. Oakland Raiders

25. Houston Texans

26. Seattle Seahawks

27. Kansas City Chiefs

28. Dallas Cowboys

29. Green Bay Packers

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

31. Atlanta Falcons

32. New Orleans Saints (via New England)

Time limits: Round 1 (10 minutes for each selection), Round 2 (7 minutes), Rounds 3-6 (5 minutes), Round 7 (4 minutes).

Total number of draft picks: 253 (221 regular picks; 32 compensatory picks).

2016 time by round

Round 1: 3 hours, 29 minutes

Round 2: 2 hours, 22 minutes

Round 3: 1 hour, 39 minutes

Round 4: 1 hour, 51 minutes

Round 5: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Round 6: 1 hour, 53 minutes

Round 7: 1 hour, 14 minutes

