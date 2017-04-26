Imrem: Bulls-Celtics series lacks any sort of buzz

Bulls' guard Dwyane Wade shoots over Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) and center Al Horford (42) on a drive to the basket in the second quarter in Boston on Wednesday. Though Game 5 was competitive, this Bulls-Celtics series sure hasn't had much buzz. Associated Press

The Bulls reportedly played an important game Wednesday night at Boston.

If, that is, every game is important just because it's in the postseason.

This one was Bulls vs. Celtics … Game 5 of their first-round playoff series … winner takes command in the best-of-seven series.

Can't you feel that Bulls buzz?

Don't worry, you're not the only ones who can't.

Local sports fans haven't caught Bulls fever. This team has become an afterthought even during the postseason.

Too bad because the Bulls and Celtics played an entertaining Game 5 at Boston.

Not great basketball but entertaining, at least until the Celtics surged in the fourth quarter for a 108-97 victory and a 3-2 series lead.

"We lost our focus a little bit (down the stretch)," Bulls center Robin Lopez said.

The Celtics have two chances to close out the series and Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said, "Obviously our backs are to the wall and we have to get back to work."

As competitive as the series has been, it has been obscured in Chicago by NFL draft week, our baseball teams playing well and the Blackhawks' moves in response to their early exit from the playoffs.

The Bulls?

Oh yeah, they're still playing, aren't they? Only hard-core basketball fans seem to notice.

No wonder. The Bulls lost to both the hapless Knicks and helpless Nets during the last full week of the regular season. They qualified for the playoffs with a .500 record. They're not only mediocre, they're unlikeable at times and unprofessional at other times.

Then there's the matter that every time the Bulls were almost worth watching, they fall back into their bumbling ways, like after winning this series' first two games at Boston.

A sports bar/restaurant owner lamented to me last week that the Blackhawks' departure from the playoffs cost him business.

The Bulls? Well, he said, they already cost him business by not being compelling enough to draw crowds into the place.

Maybe that will change if the No. 8-seeded Bulls somehow rally to upset the No. 1-seeded Celtics and advance to the next round.

But it sure feels like the Bulls squandered their popularity in this town, so much so that one question that has to be asked is similar to the one that was asked about the Blackhawks in their bad old days: "Do the big crowds in the United Center represent the only Bulls fans left here?"

It hurts that the Bulls have been dysfunctional, appearing to be confused over what direction to move in and what they want to be.

Should they rebuild or keep trying to slip into the playoffs? Are they trying to get younger and more athletic or to stay average with veterans? What is their long-term vision, anyway?

One reason the Bulls haven't awakened fans this month is a large chunk of the faithful wanted them to miss the playoffs.

The sentiment was the Bulls would be better off in the draft lottery, hoping the pingpong balls bounce their way and landing a blue-chipper.

The Bulls seem destined to remain mired in mediocrity until they can figure out how to rebuild back toward popularity.

"They held serve," Hoiberg said of the Celtics, "and we have to do the same on Friday."

You have to wonder whether even that would create a Bulls buzz.

