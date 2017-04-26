Bulls lose poise late, drop third straight to Celtics

The Bulls followed their winning script in Boston for three quarters on Wednesday, but they fell apart down the stretch and lost Game 5 to the Celtics 108-97. The Bulls need to win Friday at the United Center to keep the series alive. Associated Press

BOSTON -- Undefeated in Boston during this playoff series, the Bulls tried to repeat their winning formula in a pivotal Game 5 on Wednesday.

The Bulls headed into the fourth quarter with a 2-point lead, but lost their poise down the stretch. The Celtics got some lucky bounces and a few contested calls. Instead of shrugging it off and making some shots, like they did in the first two games of the series, the Bulls got frustrated and failed to answer.

The end result was a 108-97 loss, which gave Boston its third straight win and a 3-2 lead in this first-round series. The Bulls will try to stay alive and force a Game 7 on Friday at the United Center.

Dwyane Wade and Robin Lopez picked up technical fouls late in the game for griping at the referees, and the Bulls didn't need to see Boston at the foul line. The Celtics were a perfect 23-for-23 on free throws.

Wade delivered a throwback performance, scoring a team-high 26 points. He nearly collected his first career playoff triple-double, adding 11 rebounds and 8 assists.

Jimmy Butler added 14 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, but wasn't in top form. Butler hit 6 of 15 shots from the field and the man he guarded most of the night, Avery Bradley, poured in a career playoff-high of 24 points.

Lopez added 14 points and Anthony Morrow even got his first extended run of the series, scoring 8 points.

With Rajon Rondo out for the third straight game with a broken right thumb, Isaiah Canaan got his first start of the entire season. He's the first Bull to get his first start of the season in the playoffs since Luc Longley in 1995.

All things considered, Canaan did a great job. Of course, the biggest consideration is how poorly Jerian Grant and Michael Carter-Williams played against Thomas during Games 3 and 4 in Chicago. Carter-Williams played a little more than two minutes on Wednesday late in the first quarter, while Grant didn't get off the bench.

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg repeatedly stressed a desire to put some pressure on Celtics star Isaiah Thomas and Canaan delivered, for the most part, keeping himself attached to the lightning-quick, 5-foot-9 Thomas most of the time.

Thomas finished with 24 points, but didn't shoot well. He's now 2-for-19 from 3-point range in the last two games.

"We just felt it was so important for us to try to apply some pressure," Hoiberg said before the game. "Jimmy's playing so many minutes, we didn't want him to have to go out there and chase Isaiah (Thomas) around for 48 minutes."

This game was tight and tense most of the way. Butler's 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the Bulls to an 81-79 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Backup center Kelly Olynyk hit a big basket with 8:09 left, faking Cristiano Felicio in the air, then hitting a stumbling bank shot and 3-point play. A few seconds later, Al Horford stole an inbounds pass and finished a breakaway dunk to make it 91-85.

Canaan had a couple of nice answers, hitting a driving bank shot, then adding a steal and fast-break goal-tend to trim the gap to 2. But Boston finished things off from there. Horford completed a 3-point play and on the other end, Bobby Portis missed a 3-pointer that could have brought the Bulls within 2. Lopez and Butler were all over the offensive rebound, but fumbled it away.

Thomas hit a pullup jumper and Horford hit free throws to make it 98-89, then it got worse for the Bulls. After Canaan air-balled a 3-pointer, he was decked on a backcourt screen by Olynyk as the Celtics fans exploded with cheers. A few seconds later, Thomas was fouled and Wade was livid, earning a technical that helped put the Bulls down by 12.

For the first time in this series, the Bulls got off to a quick start, jumping to a 12-4 lead. They could easily have been farther ahead, since Nikola Mirotic missed 2 free throws and Canaan lost his dribble on a 2-on-1 fast break.

Boston was content to work from downtown early in the contest. Eight of their first 9 field-goal attempts came from 3-point range. The Celtics missed them all, then hit 3 in a row before finishing the first half 6-for-25.

The Bulls trailed 52-50 at halftime and some careless mistakes cost them the lead. They lost some Celtics under the glass a few times and Boston produced an uncharacteristic 11-3 edge in second-chance points during the first half. They also led in turnovers 10-4.

