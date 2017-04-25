Tuneful summer coming to downtown Aurora

Guitarist Greg Boerner will perform July 5 as part of a downtown concert series in Aurora. Daily Herald file photo

The Aurora trio Noah's Arcade, featuring singer and songwriter Noah Gabriel, will perform this summer in the city's downtown. Courtesy of Noah's Arcade

Eighteen free concerts will be presented this summer along Stolp Avenue, next to Leland Tower, in downtown Aurora.

The concerts -- held in an auditorium with seating facing the Fox River -- are part of events offered Wednesdays at the Plaza, First Fridays and Summer Second Saturdays.

The schedule includes:

May 5: Cinco de Mayo Concert: Sones de México Ensemble/James Sanders' Conjunto

May 13: Summer Second Saturdays: School of Rock Plainfield

June 2: Eric Chesser and Blue Sky Blind with School of Rock Mokena

June 10: Second Summer Saturdays: The Aviators

June 14: Jake Mack and the Lesser Stags

June 21: Empty Can Band

June 28: Wayne's World special concert featuring Noah's Arcade with The Kevin Trudo and Friends

July 5: Greg Boerner

July 8: Second Summer Saturdays: Two DJs and a Food Truck

July 12: Devil in a Woodpile

July 19: Etha and Friends

July 26: Town Band

Aug 2: Anderlik, Otto and Church

Aug. 4: Scott Tipping Trio, with Ron Porter Trio

Aug. 9: Feed the Birds

Aug. 12: Summer Second Saturdays: Dabylon

Aug. 16: Big Sadie

Sept. 1: Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts

Wednesdays at the Plaza concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m., First Fridays concerts are from 6 to 10 p.m., and Summer Second Saturdays are 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol is allowed. Blankets and/or cushions are recommended. Chairs can be set up in the small lawn area.

All concerts are sponsored by Aurora Downtown, a nonprofit group of business and property owners. Some dates also are sponsored by the city.

For details, visit auroradowntown.org.