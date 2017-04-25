Tuneful summer coming to downtown Aurora

Eighteen free concerts will be presented this summer along Stolp Avenue, next to Leland Tower, in downtown Aurora.
The concerts -- held in an auditorium with seating facing the Fox River -- are part of events offered Wednesdays at the Plaza, First Fridays and Summer Second Saturdays.
The schedule includes:
May 5: Cinco de Mayo Concert: Sones de México Ensemble/James Sanders' Conjunto
May 13: Summer Second Saturdays: School of Rock Plainfield
June 2: Eric Chesser and Blue Sky Blind with School of Rock Mokena
June 10: Second Summer Saturdays: The Aviators
June 14: Jake Mack and the Lesser Stags
June 21: Empty Can Band
June 28: Wayne's World special concert featuring Noah's Arcade with The Kevin Trudo and Friends
July 5: Greg Boerner
July 8: Second Summer Saturdays: Two DJs and a Food Truck
July 12: Devil in a Woodpile
July 19: Etha and Friends
July 26: Town Band
Aug 2: Anderlik, Otto and Church
Aug. 4: Scott Tipping Trio, with Ron Porter Trio
Aug. 9: Feed the Birds
Aug. 12: Summer Second Saturdays: Dabylon
Aug. 16: Big Sadie
Sept. 1: Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts
Wednesdays at the Plaza concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m., First Fridays concerts are from 6 to 10 p.m., and Summer Second Saturdays are 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol is allowed. Blankets and/or cushions are recommended. Chairs can be set up in the small lawn area.
All concerts are sponsored by Aurora Downtown, a nonprofit group of business and property owners. Some dates also are sponsored by the city.
For details, visit auroradowntown.org.