Rondo takes some shots, but is he ready to return to action?

With a cast on his right thumb, Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo, center, sits on the bench during Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Chicago, Friday, April 21, 2017.

Injured Bulls guard Rajon Rondo put on an interesting display before Tuesday's practice, for both his teammates and reporters waiting for interviews.

Rondo dribbled the ball and took a variety of shots with his left hand, from 3-pointers to floaters. He also hoisted a few shots with his sore right hand, but not many.

Rondo has missed the last two games of the Bulls-Celtics playoff series with a broken right thumb and is not expected to play in Wednesday's Game 5. But his presence on the court at the Advocate Center provided slight hope that he might be able to return before the series ends.

"This is honestly the first time he has touched a basketball with that right hand," coach Fred Hoiberg said. "Just watching him wince a little bit when the ball was coming to him makes me think it's a longshot. But if there's anybody who can do it and will try to fight through it, it's Rondo because of the competitor he is.

"He obviously wants to get back out there and is doing everything he can to put himself in that position, knowing that it's still a longshot that happens."

Rondo was brilliant in the first two games of the series, when the Bulls won twice at Boston. He tied a franchise record with 14 assists in Game 2.

But Rondo broke the thumb in the second half of Game 2 and the Bulls offense hasn't been the same without him. After trying Jerian Grant for Games 3 and 4, the Bulls plan to start Isaiah Canaan at point guard on Wednesday.

Rondo did not speak to reporters Tuesday, but Jimmy Butler provided an unofficial fingers crossed message.

"We want that guy back, man, but I don't know if it will happen, if it won't happen," Butler said as he watched Rondo on the other side of the gym. "But he's still out here, shooting shots with his left hand from the corner … he just shot that one right-handed by the way and air-balled it.

"But we love him, man. He's our floor general out there. He knows everything, knows every matchup, every position, and he's still helping over there from the bench, but we really want him healthy and out there for us."

Butler endorses Canaan:

Jimmy Butler is pretty good friends with Isaiah Canaan, the Bulls' new starting point guard. When asked about the switch, Butler referred to Canaan's nickname, "Sip," because he's from Mississippi.

"Yeah, I like Sip -- we call him Sip by the way," Butler said. "Sip is good in my book. Plays hard, guards, wants to do well, but as long as he's out there listening, competing, we're going to ride with Sip, and whoever else is out there. But we want to give him, and we need him, to have as much confidence as possible."

Asked about his rematch with Boston's Marcus Smart, Butler wasn't so talkative. After getting into a staredown with Smart during the second quarter of Game 2, Butler offered a provocative postgame comment, saying Smart is "not about that life."

"Nah, man. I'm pleading the fifth," Butler said with a smile, before pretending coach Fred Hoiberg was calling him over.

Hoiberg remains pro-Rondo:

It's not necessarily his decision, but Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg continued to play it positive when asked if this series showed Rajon Rondo should be back with the team next season. The Bulls can bring back Rondo at $13.4 million or cut him loose for $3 million.

"Well, obviously he's very important, and it showed with how we played in those first two games of the series," Hoiberg said. "He's a heck of a player, a heck of a leader, and he has that experience that's so important and so crucial at this time of the year."