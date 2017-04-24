This week's boys volleyball Top 10

Boys volleyball
Team Comment
1. Lake Park (20-1) Only loss was to powerful New Trier
2. Glenbard West (16-1) Won Brother Rice tournament
3. Libertyville (17-1) Stevens is a power hitter
4. Barrington (19-4) Babicz a hitting force
5. Glenbard East (15-5) Don't sleep on the Rams
6. West Aurora (13-4) Fell to Glenbard East
7. Downers North (15-3) At Lincoln-Way East tourney this weekend
8. Lake Zurich (11-2) Gorey, Kurowski lead Bears
9. Benet (15-6) Redwings host tournament this weekend
10. Hersey (16-2) Losses to Libertyville, Glenbard North