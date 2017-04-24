This week's boys volleyball Top 10

Boys volleyball

Team Comment

1. Lake Park (20-1) Only loss was to powerful New Trier

2. Glenbard West (16-1) Won Brother Rice tournament

3. Libertyville (17-1) Stevens is a power hitter

4. Barrington (19-4) Babicz a hitting force

5. Glenbard East (15-5) Don't sleep on the Rams

6. West Aurora (13-4) Fell to Glenbard East

7. Downers North (15-3) At Lincoln-Way East tourney this weekend

8. Lake Zurich (11-2) Gorey, Kurowski lead Bears

9. Benet (15-6) Redwings host tournament this weekend

10. Hersey (16-2) Losses to Libertyville, Glenbard North