Softball: St. Charles North's Walters tosses perfect game

Natalie Walters threw a perfect game for St. Charles North (8-5, 3-3), striking out 11, in an 11-0 Upstate Eight win over Glenbard East on Monday.

Walters also had 3 hits and 3 RBI. Jillian Waslawski and Ali Moberg also had 3 hits, and Jordyn Wolfe and Alyssa Eby both had 2 hits.

West Aurora 16, Elgin 4: Emma Boland doubled twice and drove in six runs leading West Aurora to a 16-4 win over Elgin on Monday.

Gab Drager pitched the first four innings, striking out five. Sarah Hansen, Grace Hunger and Sophia Delgado also had 2 hits for West Aurora (16-4, 7-0 in the Upstate Eight Valley).

Nereida Rosas and Nayelli Sanchez both had 2 hits for Elgin.

Hampshire 6, Cary-Grove 4: Jasmine Lopez (5 innings, 1 earned run, 4 strikeouts) and Katie Del Re (2 innings, 1 earned run) combined to pitch the Whip-Purs (11-7, 4-4) to a Fox Valley Conference win.

Delaney Rummell and Morgan Haefling both went 3-for-4; Rummell drove in two runs and scored twice.

Alina Krembuszewski and Emam Hill both had 2 hits for Cary-Grove (2-11).

Kaneland 2, Sterling 0: Aly Jesionowski tossed a 5-hit shutout for the Knights (14-8-1), striking out three and walking none.

Donatela Sommesi homered and doubled to lead the offense. Hannah Theobald also had 2 hits and drove in a run.

Larkin 4, Westminster 2: The Royals (5-14) won the nonconference game behind Kiara Villa, who allowed 2 runs, 4 hits and 3 walks while striking out four.

Larkin outhit Westminster 12-4. The Royals scored two runs in the fifth on back-to-back home runs from Haley Bohne and Alexa Urbanik and two runs in the sixth on base hits from Mackenzie Malone, Jessica Avila (RBI double) and Kiara Villa (RBI single).

Aurora Central Catholic 3, Wheaton Academy 2: The Chargers (6-6) scored twice in the seventh for the come-from-behind win.

Danielle Brown went 4-for-4 with 2 RBI, and she also was the winning pitcher striking out 10 and allowing just 4 hits and 3 walks.

Hannah Baxter added 2 hits and Bridget Butler drove in a run.

Streamwood 6, West Chicago 0: Taylyr Crocilla and Ariana Wolfard combined on the shutout to lead the Sabres (8-7, 4-4) to an Upstate Eight win.

Crocilla struck out four in the first 5 innings, then Wolfard fanned two more to close out the win.

Becky Roncone doubled twice and drove in two runs. Laura Dietrich also had 2 hits and scored twice.

Serena 14, Aurora Christian 5: The Eagles (5-5) lost despite a home run from Noelle Chaney, a 2-for-4 day by No. 2 hitter Millie Britt, and 2 RBI from Grace Folino.

McHenry 8, Jacobs 7: It was a tough loss for Jacobs (8-6-1) who rallied for 4 runs in the fifth for a 7-5 lead only to see McHenry score once in the fifth and twice in the sixth.

Kerri Healy and Hannah Slocum both homered. They had 2 hits for the Golden Eagles, as did Jess Mrzlak and Emily Pena.