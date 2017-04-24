*
Girls water polo scoreboard: Monday, April 24, results
*
niles west 9, libertyville 4
Niles West 1 4 1 3 --9
Libertyville 2 0 2 0 --4
Libertyville -- Rush 2, Lanty, Hurley.
Goalkeepers -- Lib: Dane (3 saves), Garcia-Stam (8 saves).
JV: Libertyville 7, Niles West 6
*
Barrington 11, Palatine 3
Barrington 4 5 1 1 --11
Palatine 1 1 0 1 --3
Barrington -- A.Potgieter 4, Runtz 3, West, Mormando, Pallan, Schmidts. Palatine -- M.Theis, K.Mockus, M.Woell. GKs -- Barr: Hawe (3 saves).
*
conant 11, hoffman estates 1
Conant 1 5 3 2 --11
Hoffman Estates 1 0 0 0 --1
Conant -- Chowaniec 3, Wooley 2, Grunwald, Olszewski, Tsoulos, Rodriguez, G.Konieczny, Palkhiwa. Hoffman Estates -- Ouimet.
*
hersey 5, wheeling 4
Hersey 3 0 0 2 --5
Wheeling 1 2 1 0 --4
Hersey -- Burkhalter 2, Pfeiffer 2, Dougherty, Schlapia, Niemiec. Wheeling -- Kahn 2, Hergert, Tamayo.
*
Prospect 10, Elk Grove 3
Prospect 3 1 5 1 --10
Elk Grove 1 0 2 0 --3
Prospect -- Dix 4, Fulk 2, Doyle, Vuong, Pfeiffer, Colehour. Elk Grove -- Bonilla 2, Guerra.
Goalkeepers -- Pros: McAleer (6 saves).
JV -- Prospect 11, Elk Grove 9.
*
rolling meadows 8, buffalo grove 5
Rolling Meadows 1 2 2 3 --8
Buffalo Grove 2 2 0 1 --5
Rolling Meadows -- Goodwin 6, Zanocco, Glaser. Buffalo Grove -- Yermol 3, Harner, Morasan.
Goalkeepers -- RM: Zanocco (6 saves), Glaser (5 saves); BG: Dobra (20 saves).
*
schaumburg 5, Fremd 4
Schaumburg 2 1 2 0 --5
Fremd 1 1 2 0 --4
Schaumburg -- Rosenblum 2, Pearson, Vasquez, Hay. Fremd -- Kini, Helsdingen 2, Pappas
Goalkeepers -- Sch: Jasinska 16 Fremd: Mazur
*
Maine West 8, Highland Park 1
Maine West -- Sahayda 2, Fragale 2, Burger 2, Johnson, Schertler.
*