updated: 4/25/2017 12:00 AM

Girls water polo scoreboard: Monday, April 24, results

niles west 9, libertyville 4

Niles West 1 4 1 3 --9

Libertyville 2 0 2 0 --4

Libertyville -- Rush 2, Lanty, Hurley.

Goalkeepers -- Lib: Dane (3 saves), Garcia-Stam (8 saves).

JV: Libertyville 7, Niles West 6

*

Barrington 11, Palatine 3

Barrington 4 5 1 1 --11

Palatine 1 1 0 1 --3

Barrington -- A.Potgieter 4, Runtz 3, West, Mormando, Pallan, Schmidts. Palatine -- M.Theis, K.Mockus, M.Woell. GKs -- Barr: Hawe (3 saves).

*

conant 11, hoffman estates 1

Conant 1 5 3 2 --11

Hoffman Estates 1 0 0 0 --1

Conant -- Chowaniec 3, Wooley 2, Grunwald, Olszewski, Tsoulos, Rodriguez, G.Konieczny, Palkhiwa. Hoffman Estates -- Ouimet.

*

hersey 5, wheeling 4

Hersey 3 0 0 2 --5

Wheeling 1 2 1 0 --4

Hersey -- Burkhalter 2, Pfeiffer 2, Dougherty, Schlapia, Niemiec. Wheeling -- Kahn 2, Hergert, Tamayo.

*

Prospect 10, Elk Grove 3

Prospect 3 1 5 1 --10

Elk Grove 1 0 2 0 --3

Prospect -- Dix 4, Fulk 2, Doyle, Vuong, Pfeiffer, Colehour. Elk Grove -- Bonilla 2, Guerra.

Goalkeepers -- Pros: McAleer (6 saves).

JV -- Prospect 11, Elk Grove 9.

*

rolling meadows 8, buffalo grove 5

Rolling Meadows 1 2 2 3 --8

Buffalo Grove 2 2 0 1 --5

Rolling Meadows -- Goodwin 6, Zanocco, Glaser. Buffalo Grove -- Yermol 3, Harner, Morasan.

Goalkeepers -- RM: Zanocco (6 saves), Glaser (5 saves); BG: Dobra (20 saves).

*

schaumburg 5, Fremd 4

Schaumburg 2 1 2 0 --5

Fremd 1 1 2 0 --4

Schaumburg -- Rosenblum 2, Pearson, Vasquez, Hay. Fremd -- Kini, Helsdingen 2, Pappas

Goalkeepers -- Sch: Jasinska 16 Fremd: Mazur

*

Maine West 8, Highland Park 1

Maine West -- Sahayda 2, Fragale 2, Burger 2, Johnson, Schertler.

*

