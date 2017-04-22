Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 4/22/2017 7:00 PM

Softball: Dundee-Crown a solid 2nd at Larkin Slugfest

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Dundee-Crown's Hannah Gestrich tries to avoid the tag from St. Edward's Jessica Kramp after catcher Ashley Miller threw her the ball to tag out Gestrich when she tried to come home on a passed ball Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex. Gestrich was out in the first inning.

      Dundee-Crown's Hannah Gestrich tries to avoid the tag from St. Edward's Jessica Kramp after catcher Ashley Miller threw her the ball to tag out Gestrich when she tried to come home on a passed ball Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex. Gestrich was out in the first inning.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Dundee-Crown's Claire Weeks collides with St. Edward's Jacquelyn Boydston at third base as the ball bounces away Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex. Weeks scored on the play.

      Dundee-Crown's Claire Weeks collides with St. Edward's Jacquelyn Boydston at third base as the ball bounces away Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex. Weeks scored on the play.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • St. Edward's Jessica Kramp starts the game against Dundee-Crown Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex.

      St. Edward's Jessica Kramp starts the game against Dundee-Crown Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • St. Edward's Chloe Davies catches a Dundee-Crown pop up by Cady English to end the second inning Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex.

      St. Edward's Chloe Davies catches a Dundee-Crown pop up by Cady English to end the second inning Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Dundee-Crown's Andrea Conway charges around the bases for an inside-the-park home run against St. Edward Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex.

      Dundee-Crown's Andrea Conway charges around the bases for an inside-the-park home run against St. Edward Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Dundee-Crown coach Tracy Beatty encourages Andrea Conway to score against St. Edward Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex.

      Dundee-Crown coach Tracy Beatty encourages Andrea Conway to score against St. Edward Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Dundee-Crown's Kayla Sjodin starts the game against St. Edward Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex.

      Dundee-Crown's Kayla Sjodin starts the game against St. Edward Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Elgin's Abigail Sensor tosses the ball to a teammate to try to catch Streamwood's Corinne Angle in a rundown Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex. Angle was safe at first base.

      Elgin's Abigail Sensor tosses the ball to a teammate to try to catch Streamwood's Corinne Angle in a rundown Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex. Angle was safe at first base.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Streamwood's Taylyr Crocilla hits a long drive to the warning track in left field against Elgin Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex. It was caught for an out.

      Streamwood's Taylyr Crocilla hits a long drive to the warning track in left field against Elgin Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex. It was caught for an out.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Streamwood's Arianna Wolfard pitches against Elgin Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex.

      Streamwood's Arianna Wolfard pitches against Elgin Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Streamwood's Melissa Hart hits a line drive to left field against Elgin Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex.

      Streamwood's Melissa Hart hits a line drive to left field against Elgin Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Elgin's Nereida Rosas charges to backhand a line drive in right field against Streamwood Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex.

      Elgin's Nereida Rosas charges to backhand a line drive in right field against Streamwood Saturday at the Larkin Softball Slugfest at the Elgin Sports Complex.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
By Allen Oshinski
Daily Herald Correspondent

Dundee-Crown's softball team was two outs away from winning the 24th annual Larkin Slugfest title when things took a strange turn Saturday at the Elgin Sports Complex.

Joliet West loaded the bases without hitting the ball out of the infield, then went on to score 3 runs and claim the crown with a 4-2 win over the Chargers.

Chargers' junior pitcher Sydney Ruggles was an escape artist all day. The Tigers got their leadoff hitter on base in every inning but one. But after giving up a first-inning run, Ruggles got out of trouble every time -- until the seventh.

She did her best Harry Houdini impersonation in the sixth, when the Tigers loaded the bases on two bloops and a 10-foot roller toward third base. She then knuckled down and struck out Morgan Gersch, Natalie Edwards and Jeliza Pecheco to end the inning.

"Even when we had the bases loaded she kept her composure and threw strikes," said Chargers coach Tracy Beatty of Ruggles. "And she had some good defense behind her today. I felt like her team supported her 110 percent today."

It was like déjà vu all over again in the seventh as the Tigers loaded the bases without hitting a ball out of the infield. Sarah Gersch led off with a walk after falling behind 0-2. After a sacrifice, Karlee Barton and winning pitcher Kiley Robb followed with shots to third base. DeAnna Origer fielded both balls and held the runner at third base, but was unable to get the out at first.

DeShonte Smith and Sidney Budzinski followed with solid singles, bringing in 3 runs.

The Chargers had taken the lead in the first on back-to-back run-scoring doubles by Claire Weeks and Andrea Conway.

All-in-all, it was a good day for the Chargers (10-7), who rolled past St. Edward 12-0 and edged Hampshire 2-1 to get to the title game.

Cady English homered and tripled for the Chargers against St. Edward while Ruggles threw a 4-hitter with 11 strikeouts against Hampshire.

"I'm still proud of these girls," Beatty said. "Defensively, they stayed so strong. I thought we had a great game today. That's a good team, so when you play with them, it's a victory."

Hampshire (10-7) took third place, cruising past Streamwood 13-0. Sarah Bowen's 3-run homer helped power the Whip-Purs, who also got a home run from Delaney Rummel in their 2-1 win over Oak Lawn in the opening round.

Streamwood (7-7) opened the tournament with a 22-9 win over Elgin before falling to Joliet West 18-2. Laura Dietrich had a home run and 2 doubles against Elgin.

St. Edward (7-12) salvaged a win in the final round, beating Elgin 14-3.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account