Softball: Britton's blast helps Warren win at Grayslake North

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Caitlyn Britton's 11th home run of the season helped power Warren's softball team to an 8-6 nonconference win over host Grayslake North on Saturday.

Grayslake North freshman Faith Standerski hit her first varsity home run, doubled and finished 3-for-5 with 2 RBI. The Knights (7-11) pounded out 14 hits but stranded 11. Standerski, Jenna Pozezinski (4-for-4, double, 3 RBI), Grace Brown (2-for-4, RBI) and Lindsea Spiewak (2-for-4) paced the Knights' offense.

Britton (2-for-4) hit a 2-run shot "well into the adjacent baseball field," Grayslake North coach Lea Corcoran said. Claire Swedberg also homered for the Blue Devils.

Carmel goes 2-1: At Westosha Central and Wilmot, Wis., the Corsairs won 2 of 3 games in an eight-team tournament.

Carmel (14-5) edged Greenfield 5-3, beat Wilmot 14-6 and lost to Westosha Central 9-2.

All three teams -- No. 4 Westosha Central, No. 5 Wilmot and No. 10 Greenfield -- are ranked in Wisconsin.

Sydney Schuda (9-2) earned the win against Greenfield. Jordan Swiatkowski was 1-for-3 with a double and 2 RBI, Karina Falkstrom went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Jennifer Giesey finished 1-for-3 with a double and 2 RBI.

Marla Walinski (5-1) got the victory against Wilmot and helped herself at the plate by going 3-for-5 with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored. Giesey was 2-for-3 a double and 5 RBI, and Falkstrom went 3-for-4 with a homer and 3 RBI.

Schuda (9-3) suffered the loss against Westosha Central, while Swiatkowski homered and knocked in 2 runs.

Antioch 9, Elmwood Park 0: Antioch was up 5-0 after two innings and finished with 14 hits overall.

Deighton Butenschen had 2 hits, including a home run, and Carlie Gaylor also had a home run.

Jill Foote, Piper Foote, Ashley Stephen and Avery Malicki each had 2 hits as well.

Winning pitcher Stephanie Bonaguidi had 7 strikeouts and allowed just 1 walk over five innings.

Libertyville 12, Deerfield 2: Winning pitcher Hannah Heraty moved to 14-2 on the season by fanning 7 batters and allowing no walks over six innings.

Hannah Heraty, Madde Hollinger, Sam Hilldale and Kenzie Rother each had 2 hits. Heraty drove in 4 runs, Holinger drove in 3 runs and Hilldale drove in 2 runs.

Libertyville is now 16-2 on the season.

Stevenson 12, Loyola 7: Vera Pflugradt, Mic Faunce, Alana Labaschin and Anna Fossier each had 2 hits to lead a balanced Stevenson attack.

Labaschin drove in 3 runs and Faunce drove in 2 runs.

Ilyssa Muise was the winning pitcher.

Grayslake Central 5, Glenbrook South 1: Reagen Radke hit a home run and was the winning pitcher in leading Grayslake Central.

Radke had 4 strikeouts and allowed just 1 walk in seven innings.

Morgan Smigielski also had a home run and Brooke Heraty added 2 hits for Grayslake Central.