Boys tennis: Glenbard West claims title at St. Charles East

Glenbard West won both the first singles and first doubles championships Saturday on its way to taking the St. Charles East tournament title.

Tad Keely is only in his third year as Hilltoppers coach but couldn't remember the last time Glenbard West has prevailed at St. Charles.

"I think it's been awhile," said Keely. "We're young. I've got six sophomores this year. Our depth is a lot better than it has been. Everybody has kind of filled up and taken on their roles and it's been great."

Glenbard West won with 34 points, Libertyville was second at 27 and host St. Charles East scored 23.

Wheaton Academy (19), Timothy Christian (14), Schaumburg (13), Geneva (12) and Rockford Christian (3) rounded out the 8-team field.

One of those sophomores, Christopher Maltby, defeated Wheaton Academy's Ty Krill in the No. 1 singles championship match.

Maltby won the first set 6-3 and was losing 1-2 in the second set when Krill had to retire.

"Ty is a great player but I persevered and played well throughout the match," Maltby said. "I hit my shots well."

Maltby wore a brace on his right ankle after rolling it in a loss to Glenbard South last week. The Hilltoppers, after winning the Hersey Invite earlier this year, finished third at its own invitational last week and were glad to get back to the top spot Saturday.

"Christo played really well," Keely said. "It's always unfortunate not to see Ty finish out but Christo won the first set. He was playing well. He was coming off an injury and it's good to see because we have one more big tournament (West Aurora) before conference and sectionals."

Maltby said extra practice on his forehand paid dividends Saturday. He opened with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Timothy Christian and then won his semifinal 6-3, 6-0.

"I haven't been playing well the last few weeks and got my stride at the right time," Maltby said. "Forehand has been a bit shaky. I've been working on accelerating more. Today I was hitting out well and getting my top spin. I was hitting my forehand well and getting to the net. I felt more mobile, more able to move than I was last week."

Two more Glenbard West sophomores, Alex Kernagis and Griffin Foster, defeated St. Charles East's Chuck Downing Kevin Schreiner to win first doubles.

After losing their first match of the season Thursday, Kernagis and Foster bounced back in a big way Saturday.

"They are really playing well," Keely said. "They are super coachable too."

Jack Thompson and Jack Mansfield won a third title for Glenbard West at No. 3 doubles. At second doubles, Glenbard West's Hunter Silas and Kyle Keane finished third.

Saints coach Rob Livermore liked the way his first doubles team played Saturday. The championship match was only their third defeat of the season after earlier losses to the top teams at Naperville Central and Lincoln-Way East.

"They had a great day. They are having a great season," Livermore said. "We'll see Glenbard West again next week and again at sectional."

St. Charles East also got a big day from Ethan Fowler, who switched from his normal doubles spot to play in the No. 2 singles draw. Fowler, playing his first three singles matches this year, reached the championship match before losing to Libertyville's Scott Johnston in a third-set tiebreaker.

Fowler lost the first set and trailed 5-2 in the second before rallying to force a second set tiebreaker. He won that before a few early mistakes cost him in the third set.

"Ethan had a great day," Livermore said. "To battle back, win the (second) set and take it to a breaker, I'm really proud of him. Early in the breaker he played a couple of loose points and the kid (Johnston) got a little bit of a lead and that was the story of the tiebreaker."