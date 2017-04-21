Bears would be wise to invest in known quantity of Jonathan Allen

Associated press File PhotoThere's no reason the Bears shouldn't use the third overall selection on Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.

(10th and final in a series)

With the NFL pre-draft season becoming longer each year, there is a tendency to overthink everything, especially what teams should do with early-first-round picks.

But there's no reason the Bears shouldn't use the third overall selection on Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.

That was the consensus early on, but the post-scouting combine buzz has elevated two Ohio State defensive backs into the third-pick discussion. Both Buckeyes, safety Malik Hooker and cornerback MarShon Lattimore are rare and impressive athletes. But each of them essentially played just one season of college football, electing to forego their final two years of eligibility.

Also, the Bears addressed both DB positions in free agency, adding two veteran starting cornerbacks, Marcus Cooper and Prince Amukamara; and safety starter Quintin Demps. All three significantly upgrade the talent at those positions.

But the only addition they've made to a defensive line short on depth is huge nose tackle John Jenkins. Beyond Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman, the Bears' D-line talent and depth is debatable.

The biggest, and basically only knock on Allen is that he has had surgery on both shoulders -- on the right after the 2014 season and on the left after the 2015 season.

So Allen may never be able to bench press 500 pounds. And he may have arthritis problems 15 or 20 years down the road.

But in the present, he is an immediate impact player anywhere on the D-line in any scheme. As scouts say, "he can play the piano" -- line up anywhere along the line and excel.

Allen is a defensive end in the Bears' base 3-4. When they convert to their nickel scheme, Allen could remain outside or move inside to tackle, creating pass-rush pressure up the middle.

His 28½ career sacks are second in Alabama history to Derrick Thomas, and 10½ of Allen's sacks came last season, when he was the SEC defensive player of the year.

Allen is almost as impressive off the field. At the Scouting Combine, he came across as confident, mature, intelligent and well-spoken. He graduated in 3½ years with a degree in financial planning.

The maturity comes from four years in a system that has produced numerous NFL stars.

"My freshman year, coming in and being at the bottom of the pile, it's hard," Allen said. "It's hard for anybody, no matter what they say. You've just got to go in there and shut up and work. That's what we like to say, that's kind of what I do."

Allen was a backup as a freshman in Tuscaloosa, but he played in 13 games and started 38 over the next three years. His performance and production got better each year.

"It's just repetition," Allen said. "Coach (Nick) Saban would always say, 'You have to do it not until you get it right, but until you can't get it wrong.' So that's just something I live by. Practice makes perfect. Just doing it a whole bunch of times so it becomes second nature to you."

When it comes to hard work, no one is more familiar with the concept than former Marmion Academy defensive lineman Ryan Glasgow, who began his career at Michigan as a walk-on but started 33 games over the past three years.

"It's kind of viewed as an adverse situation to be handed," the 6-foot-3, 302-pound Glasgow said. "A bad hand I guess you could say. All it's done is make me work harder, made me more grateful for this opportunity."

If pedigree counts for anything, Glasgow has the advantage of following in the footsteps of his brother Graham. The older Glasgow was drafted in the third round last year (95th overall) and wound up starting 16 games at guard for the Detroit Lions.

