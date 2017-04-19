Softball: Glenbard South gets feel-good win at Benet

hello

Glenbard South softball coach Julie Fonda saw the Raiders win 12-4 Wednesday at Benet. But what she was especially pleased with was seeing her team play a complete game for the first time this season.

"Today was our best game defensively, offensively, baserunning. It was a confidence builder," she said. "I was stressing to them not to be satisfied despite scoring all those runs."

The Raiders (4-6) wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in their half of the first inning. Leadoff hitter Mady Carli doubled to left. She stole third and scored on Elena Karr's sacrifice bunt.

Glenbard South came back the next inning and batted around, racking up 5 runs on 4 hits. Carli connected on an RBI double with Karr and Jocelyn Leerschen coming through with run-scoring singles. Bailee Flanagan earned her first of two big RBI hits of the afternoon that inning with a 2-run double.

Benet (4-6) responded in its half of the second with 2 runs and 3 hits to pull within 6-2. Danielle Bernicky led off the inning with a single to center. Then with two out, Nina Hulet's basehit scored Bernicky. Leadoff hitter Allie Goettsch's single scored Hulet.

Over the next three innings Glenbard South scored just 1 run on 3 hits, and the Redwings saw an opening in the bottom of the fifth to pull closer.

With one out Goettsch doubled and scored on Allison Forney's single. Forney later scored on a passed ball.

The Raiders opened the game with 5 runs on 5 hits. Carli and Elizabeth Cizek belted RBI singles, but it was Flanagan again with the big hit. She deposited a 1-1 pitch over the center-field fence for a 3-run homer, her third home run of the season.

"I just go up to bat looking to put the ball in play," she said.

Flanagan reiterated what Fonda said about this victory being a confidence builder.

"It feels really good. We've struggled to put together a complete seven-inning game. The energy was up today," she said.

Fonda praised the efforts of winning pitcher Daniella Little, who went the distance in getting the victory and struck out five, including the side in the sixth.

Benet coach Jerry Schilf like some things he saw Wednesday including the play of catcher Mackenzie Relihan, a freshman put into the lineup due to injury and who had played just one-half inning at catcher before today's game. Schilf also liked how the Redwings responded with runs in the second and sixth innings.

"I thought the defense played fairly well. We turned a couple of nice double plays," he said. "Our goal is to be playing our best softball at the end of the season."