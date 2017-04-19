Breaking News Bar
 
Russell's walkoff lifts Cubs over Brewers in dramatic fashion

  • The Chicago Cubs rallied again Wednesday when Addison Russell hit a 3-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Cubs a 7-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Chicago Cubs staged another rally Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kris Bryant's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored the tying run. With two outs and runners on second and third, Addison Russell hit a 3-run homer into the left-field bleachers to give the Cubs a 7-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers jumped on Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks for 2 runs in the first inning. Eric Thames walked with one and out and came in on a home run to right field by Travis Shaw. Jett Bandy's leadoff homer in the second made it 3-0.

The Cubs got a run back in the bottom of the second on Albert Almora Jr.'s first homer of the season. An RBI single by Jonathan Villar got the run back for Milwaukee in the fourth before Willson Contreras had an RBI single for the Cubs in the bottom of the sixth. The Cubs added 1 more in the eighth on an bloop RBI single by Russell. Three straight strikeouts ended the inning with the Cubs stranding runners on second and third.

