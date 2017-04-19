Kelly opts out as Libertyville's athletic director after 10-year run

Calling it "with happiness and sadness," Libertyville athletic director Briant Kelly announced late Tuesday night that he is resigning.

"I have formally accepted the position as the associate superintendent of Community High School District 128 (Libertyville and Vernon Hills high schools)," Kelly said in a statement. "In this position, I will work closely with the superintendent, building principals and administrators and staff to lead, facilitate and coordinate district improvement and operations."

Kelly has been LHS's AD the last 10 years and is in his 17th year overall at the high school.

LHS is accepting applicants for its athletic director position. More information can be found at : https://www.applitrack.com/d128/onlineapp/default.aspx?Category=Administration