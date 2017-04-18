Softball: Hoffman hitters close it out at Wheeling

hello

Junior catcher Mary Bean missed the cycle by a home run.

But she and her Hoffman Estates softball team didn't miss the opportunity to bounce back from a tough last-inning loss the night before at Conant.

The Hawks came back at Wheeling on Tuesday and scored 5 runs in the final three innings to edge the host Wildcats 9-8 in the Mid-Suburban League softball game that was a remake of a postponed game last Thursday.

It was Hoffman's first win outdoors (defeated Larkin at the Rosemont Dome) and gave the Hawk a 1-2 record in the MSL West and 2-5 overall.

Five of Hoffman's seven losses are by less than 4 runs and two by 1 run.

"It's great to get this win because we all work so hard and wanted it so badly," said Bean who went 3-for 4 with a triple, double, RBI single and 2 runs. "This a nice kick-start for our season and picks up our confidence."

The Hawks picked up the win with a pair of pitchers sharing the duties. Sophomore Colleen Golliher went the first three innings with freshman Emily Grossi throwing the final four, striking out five and picking up her first varsity win.

"They're great to catch," Bean said of the youthful hurlers. "They work so hard."

The Hawks worked hard to rally from a 5-3 deficit.

Freshman Peyton LaCaeyse's 2-run double to left center that scored Dakota Medrano and pinch runner Sophia Stanke (running for sophomore catcher Becky McAtee who singled) made it 5-3.

Grossi (3-for-4, 2 doubles) belted a one-out double in the fifth and scored when Golliher reached an error with two outs to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Hoffman edged head 6-5 in the sixth when Grossi doubled and scored on Giselle Velazquez's single. Velazquez scored when Golliher reached on an error.

The Hawks added an insurance run in the sixth when Bean tripled with one out and scored when Brianna Venegas reached on an infield error.

Wheeling (2-7, 0-4) closed to within 7-6 in the bottom of the sixth when Emmie LaCaeyse singled home Nikki Ferrara, who tripled with two outs.

But Hoffman kept battling and scored twice in the top of the seventh. Grossi led off with a double to right and scored on Martina De Astis' long triple down the right field line. Golliher's groundout brought home De Astis to make it 9-6.

"Normally we start out strong and then stop hitting a bit," Bean said. "But it was nice to see this time that we kept hitting hard all the way to the end."

"Those two runs in the top of the seventh were huge," said Hawks coach Lindsey Hamma. "Without those, this game ends in a totally different way."

That's because the Wildcats refused to quit in the bottom of the seventh.

After Remy Jankowski's 2-run single to left center scored Peyton LaCaeyse and Kaitlyn Schuetz, Wheeling had the tying run on base with two outs.

But Grossi got the final batter on a groundout to second baseman Venegas whose throw to first baseman De Astis ended the contest.

"After not being able to finish in the bottom of the seventh Tuesday (led 6-3 before Conant rallied with 4 runs), this is good game for us to build on for finishing strong in games." Hamma added. "I'm so proud of these kids for coming out in the seventh inning and finishing the game."

McAtee finished 3-for-4 while Peyton LaCaesye (2 RBI, 2 runs), Grossi (2 RBI) and Ferrera (RBI, triple, double) all went 2-for-4.

"We just came up a little short," said Wheeling coach Mike Caringella. "Our girls hit the ball. We've just got to tighten up the defense. If Emmie keeps pitching the way she is, we will win some games."