updated: 7/22/2018 5:02 PM

Woman rescued after crashing vehicle into Antioch Lake

Lauren Rohr
 
 

A woman was rescued by divers Sunday afternoon after she crashed her vehicle into Antioch Lake, authorities said.

Antioch Fire Battalion Chief Joe DuShane said it appears the woman, who is in her mid-30s, was driving on Route 173 when she fainted at the wheel, hopped the curb and drove into the lake. When she hit the water, she woke up and called 911 just before 1:30 p.m., he said.

Crews arrived to find the vehicle half-submerged in the lake, DuShane said. The woman was rescued and taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The woman's family was at the scene and went with her to the hospital, he said. Her condition is unknown.

