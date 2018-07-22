Breaking News Bar
 
Northwest Community Hospital offers donations to nonprofits

Daily Herald report

Northwest Community Healthcare invites not-for-profit community organizations to apply for donations ranging from $500 up to $10,000 by July 31.

Eligible charitable groups include those that align with the hospital's mission and values and are within the hospital's service area, which includes Arlington Heights, Barrington, Buffalo Grove, Des Plaines, Elk Grove Village, Hoffman Estates, Lake Zurich, Mount Prospect, Palatine, Prospect Heights, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg and Wheeling.

Officials said priority will be given to nonprofits that partner with the hospital to address needs identified in its most recent community health needs assessment and those that benefit vulnerable populations. Individuals and political campaigns are ineligible.

Applications are available at nch.org/communityservices. Groups will be notified by Oct. 1.

