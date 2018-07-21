Kane County corrections officer accused of sexual misconduct

A Kane County corrections officer faces felony criminal charges that he sexual assaulted a jail inmate, authorities said Saturday.

Prosecutors have charged 52-year-old John H. Johnson of Elgin with one count each of criminal sexual assault and custodial sexual misconduct and two counts of official misconduct.

The court documents allege that on June 23, Johnson sexually assaulted the inmate at the Kane County jail.

The charge was reported to the Kane County Sheriff's Office on June 25 and Johnson was placed on administrative leave when he reported for work the following day, Kane County Sheriff Donald Kramer said.

"My office does not tolerate officer misconduct and takes all such allegations seriously," Kramer said in a prepared statement. "I expect all officers and staff to treat all members of the community with dignity and respect."

Johnson surrendered to authorities Friday night. Bond has been set at $150,000. He is set to appear in court 9 a.m. Thursday before Associate Judge David Kliment in Courtroom 217 of the Kane County Judicial Center.

State's Attorney McMahon said:

"We as public safety officers are obligated to seek justice for all of the public, including those who themselves are accused of compromising public safety," State's Attorney Joe McMahon said in prepared statement. "I appreciate the hard-working men and women of the Kane County Sheriff's Office who carry out this important role, and who understand that those who fail to do so must be held accountable."

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is conducting an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct as required by the Illinois' Police and Community Relations Improvement Act of 2015.

Johnson has worked as a Kane County corrections officer since February 2004 and was assigned to booking and intake at the time of the incident, Kramer said.

If convicted of the most serious offense, he faces a sentence of between 4 and 15 years in prison.