Going to the cats? Rosemont convention caters to feline fans

hello

Dogs get special parks, nationally televised kennel club shows, chances to compete in leaping and agility competitions, and much more.

It's about time cats and the people who love them got their due.

At least that's what Palatine cat blogger Lauren Mieli figured when she organized this weekend's inaugural Meow Meetup Chicago, a two-day convention for fellow cat lovers.

Held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, the event aims to feature something for every cat lover, from a feline film festival and like kitty yoga demonstrations, to a cat cafe and numerous educational seminars presented by top veterinarians and behaviorists. There's also an adoption lounge, where attendees can meet cats and kittens from the Elk Grove-based Almost Home Foundation.

The convention wraps up Sunday with presentations on feline behaviors and health, more kitty yoga and appearances by well-known cats like Lil Bub and Sinbad the Survivor.