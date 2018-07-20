Feder: FCC blasts Sinclair 'misrepresentation' in Tribune deal

The Federal Communications Commission officially pushed back on Sinclair Broadcast Group Thursday, citing the Maryland-based company for "misrepresentation and/or lack of candor" in its application to acquire Chicago-based Tribune Media, including WGN-Channel 9 and WGN 720-AM, Robert Feder writes. Strongly questioning whether the $3.9 billion deal would be in the public interest, the FCC voted unanimously to refer the case to an administrative law judge, effectively blowing it up. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.