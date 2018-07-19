Prosecutors: Forest preserve worker who caused fatal crash had THC in his system

A seasonal Cook County Forest Preserve District employee who authorities say caused a fatal, five-car crash last month had the drug THC in his system at the time of the collision, prosecutors said.

Caleb Rallings, of Hillside, was ordered held on $50,000 bail Thursday following a hearing before Cook County Judge Marc Martin in Rolling Meadows.

Rallings, 20, is charged with aggravated DUI involving a death in the June 30 crash, which killed 44-year-old Giuseppe Gazzano of Bloomingdale. THC is a component of marijuana.

Rallings, who suffered a broken pelvis in the crash, remains hospitalized and did not appear in court.

Rallings was responsible for transporting four court-ordered community service workers to and from a forest preserve district worksite, said Cook County assistant state's attorney Katherine Bird.

According to one of the community service workers who was riding in the F350 forest preserve dump truck Rallings was driving, Rallings "disappeared " after they arrived at the worksite, Bird said.

When Rallings returned 20 minutes later, he " appeared to be out of it," said Bird quoting the witness.

Leaving that work site with the community service workers, Rallings drove erratically, ran a red light and pulled into a parking lot "at a rate of speed that caused the wheels to squeal," Bird said.

After lunch, witnesses say Rallings drove north on Arlington Heights Road at a high speed and refused to slow down despite his passengers' pleas, Bird said. Authorities later determined he was driving 81 mph, according to prosecutors.

At the intersection of Cosman and Arlington Heights roads, Rallings struck five cars stopped at a traffic light, Bird said.

Authorities determined Rallings was driving 76 mph at the time and braked for only one second at the time of impact.