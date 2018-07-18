Breaking News Bar
 
Columns
updated: 7/18/2018 10:49 AM

Feder: With WGN back in, Sinclair revises Tribune deal again

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Robert Feder
 
 

While the future of "Chicago's Very Own" WGN-Channel 9 and WGN 720-AM hangs in the balance, Sinclair Broadcast Group isn't giving up yet, Robert Feder writes. The Maryland-based broadcaster still hopes to salvage its $3.9 billion agreement to acquire Chicago-based Tribune Media, parent company of WGN and 41 other stations nationwide, despite a move to derail the long-delayed deal Monday by the Federal Communications Commission. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account