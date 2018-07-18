Feder: With WGN back in, Sinclair revises Tribune deal again

While the future of "Chicago's Very Own" WGN-Channel 9 and WGN 720-AM hangs in the balance, Sinclair Broadcast Group isn't giving up yet, Robert Feder writes. The Maryland-based broadcaster still hopes to salvage its $3.9 billion agreement to acquire Chicago-based Tribune Media, parent company of WGN and 41 other stations nationwide, despite a move to derail the long-delayed deal Monday by the Federal Communications Commission. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.