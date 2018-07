Aurora police searching for missing man

Victor M. Rivera has gone missing from his Aurora home. Police say he has dementia.

Aurora police are asking the public for help in finding a 58-year-old man with dementia who is missing from his home on the 1000 block of Front Street.

Police say Victor M. Rivera last was seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt with an American flag on it. He was carrying a red lunch pail.

Anyone who sees Rivera is asked to call 911 immediately.