Walmart's 'Impeach 45' apparel sparks boycott and causes social media stir

Walmart's facing backlash after "Impeach 45" and "Impeach Trump" apparel in all shapes and sizes -- from infants to adults -- surfaced on their website, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Not that I needed another reason to Boycott Walmart, but they just gave me one and solidified it for me.#BoycottWalmart #istandwithtrump pic.twitter.com/WJLPCBIs8u — Jeb Buracker (@jebburacker) July 3, 2018

The T-shirts and infant onesies sparked a Walmart boycott and caused a stir on social media.

Ryan Fournier, chairman of the group Students for Trump, was one of the first to discover the clothing items on Walmart's website and call out the retail giant.

Read the Sun-Times' full story here.