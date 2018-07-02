Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/2/2018 12:24 PM

Suburban lawmaker to head Department of Healthcare and Family Services

  Patricia Bellock

Marni Pyke
 
 

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Monday appointed veteran DuPage legislator Patti Bellock to head up the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.

Bellock, a Republican state representative from Hinsdale, has long been an advocate for health care, Medicaid and social services, the governor said.

"She has been instrumental in virtually every health advancement our state has made in the last decades," Rauner said in a statement.

Bellock, a deputy minority leader, is retiring from politics. She will replace interim DHFS Director Teresa Hursey, who took over when the agency's head Felicia Norwood left for a private sector position.

Bellock said she looked forward to ensuring access "to quality health care for Illinois' most vulnerable population and making our health care delivery systems more efficient and effective."

