Jury finds Rudd guilty of wife's 1973 slaying

hello

Less than a month after Donnie Rudd and Noreen Kumeta wed in 1973, Noreen was killed in what appeared to be a one-car crash in Barrington Township. Now a jury has decided Rudd murdered her. Courtesy of Cindy Mulligan

Jurors deliberated for less than three hours Monday before finding Donnie Rudd guilty of a first-degree murder charge alleging he killed his newlywed wife 45 years ago and staged a car crash to cover up the slaying.

The 76-year-old disbarred suburban attorney and former Schaumburg school board member had no visible reaction to the decision. He now faces a minimum of 14 years of prison when sentenced for the Sept. 14, 1973 murder. A judge revoked his bond and he was taken into custody to await sentencing.

The jury reached its verdict after hearing closing arguments Monday morning from prosecutors who contend that Rudd married and murdered 19-year-old Noreen Kumeta to collect insurance money and improve the life he was living with another woman and her children.

Defense attorneys said Arlington Heights police and Cook County prosecutors influenced the recollections of witnesses who initially signed off on Kumeta's death as an accident, after she was found in a car along Bateman and Dundee roads in Barrington Township.

"Poor, poor Donnie Rudd," Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Maria McCarthy said in response to the defense argument. "Apparently everyone is out to get him. Including my partner and I, because there isn't enough crime in Cook County."

McCarthy described the four maximum-term life-insurance policies Kumeta took out from Quaker Oats, where both she and her husband worked, as suspicious for a 19-year-old. After a whirlwind romance and marriage, she named Rudd the beneficiary of all four, making him eligible to collect $120,000 when she died 27 days after their wedding.

She dismissed defense arguments that Kumeta took out the insurance policies because she was influenced by her high school boyfriend's death in a vehicle accident.

"Do not leave your common sense at the door of that deliberation room," McCarthy said. "Noreen would have signed any legal document the defendant put in front of her because she trusted him."

Defense attorney Timothy Grace reminded jurors that the emergency-room doctor who saw Kumeta at the time of her death reported it as accidental. A coroner's inquest reached the same conclusion six weeks later. Those findings were treated as fact for 40 years until Arlington Heights police exhumed Kumeta's body while investigating another case, he said.

While a second autopsy concluded Kumeta died from blunt force trauma to the head, the defense's medical expert testified it appeared to be a spinal injury.

"They're asking you to believe things that are completely skeptical," Grace told the jury. "You're the safety valve of the whole system."

Grace described prosecutors' evidence as "massaged" by conspiracy theories, and their witnesses as influenced or "hired guns." That included one of Rudd's stepdaughters, who the defense accused of having a financial interest in selling a scathing book she'd written about her life with him.

"This case is brimming over with reasonable doubt," Grace added.

While Rudd has admitted he was in a relationship with another woman when he married Kumeta, Grace said that doesn't make him a murderer.

McCarthy asked jurors to look at the entire picture of Rudd's life.

"Noreen died in a sleepy town. No one suspected anything," she said of officials' early assessment of what killed her. "This was a coldblooded crime. Noreen was no more than a dispensable object to the defendant. This defendant had no right to put a price on Noreen's head."